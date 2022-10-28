Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke with the media on Wednesday morning about starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the man he's been replacing through the first two months of the season, the suspended Deshaun Watson. Berry confirmed that Watson will be starting under center when first eligible, in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, but it's not due to poor performance from Brissett.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO