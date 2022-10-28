Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Heaps Praise on Bill Belichick as Patriots Coach Makes History
Brady shares kind words for Belichick as Patriots coach makes history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Time heals all wounds, and Tom Brady is in a place where he can sing his former boss' praises. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked Monday on his "Let's Go!" podcast with...
Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms when Deshaun Watson will start, praises Jacoby Brissett
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke with the media on Wednesday morning about starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the man he's been replacing through the first two months of the season, the suspended Deshaun Watson. Berry confirmed that Watson will be starting under center when first eligible, in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, but it's not due to poor performance from Brissett.
Albert Breer: Patriots Have ‘No Consideration' of Trading Mac Jones
How Patriots staffer reacted to suggestion of a Mac Jones trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been a strange few weeks for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. After the Patriots pulled Mac Jones in favor of rookie Bailey...
Zach Wilson, Jets Lament ‘Terrible' Roughing-The-Passer Penalty Vs. Patriots
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when...
WATCH: Belichick Gets Huge Ovation in Locker Room After Milestone 325th Win
Watch: Belichick gets huge ovation in locker room after milestone win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots refused to let Bill Belichick avoid the spotlight Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. New England's 22-17 victory over the New York Jets gave Belichick his 325th win as an...
Patriots Vs. Jets Takeaways: Rhamondre Stevenson, Defense Get New England Back on Track
Stevenson, Patriots defense shine as NE continues dominance of Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. You can throw out records when the New England Patriots face the New York Jets. While the 3-4 Patriots entered MetLife Stadium on Sunday behind the 5-2 Jets in the AFC East standings, Bill...
Josh McDaniels Apologizes to Raiders Fans After Another Horrendous Loss
Josh McDaniels apologizes to Raiders fans after another horrendous loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Josh McDaniels' tenure as Las Vegas Raiders head coach is going terribly. The Raiders gave another horrendous performance in Sunday's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Las Vegas was outplayed in all...
Tom Brady Discusses Divorce From Gisele Bündchen, 2 Things He's Focused on Now
Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele...
49ers' Christian McCaffrey Makes NFL History With Triple-Threat Performance Vs. Rams
McCaffrey's historic performance vs. Rams put into context originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Christian McCaffrey -- in only his second week with the 49ers -- already has made history. During San Francisco's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the 26-year-old running back did...
2022 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Live Updates, Rumors and Completed Deals
2022 NFL trade deadline live blog: Tracking latest rumors, completed deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and we've already seen a couple deals get done over the last few days. The Kansas City Chiefs acquired 2021 first-round pick Kadarius...
Zach Wilson Has Tense Reaction to Patriots' 13-Game Win Streak Vs. Jets
Zach Wilson has tense reaction to Patriots' 13-game win streak vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There are a couple certainties in life: Death, taxes and the New England Patriots beating the New York Jets. The Patriots extended their win streak against the Jets to 13 games on...
Latavius Murray Makes History With Second London Touchdown
Latavius Murray is making history across the pond. Not only did the Broncos' running back come in the clutch on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, scoring the game-winning touchdown to defeat the Jaguars, but the play made Murray the first player to score a rushing touchdown for two different teams in London in the same season.
Mac Jones and Patriots Earn Big Road Win Against Jets, Get Back to .500 on Season
The Patriots had a lot at stake on Sunday in their AFC East showdown with the New York Jets, and they were able to come away with a big road win. New England is now back at .500 on the season after defeating the Jets 22-17. Coming off Monday night's...
