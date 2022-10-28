ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO

We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
METAIRIE, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Trumpeter Doc Paulin’s Central City home up for landmark status

The Historic District Landmark Commission will vote Wednesday (Nov. 2) on taking steps toward granting landmark status to an unassuming four-bay cottage in Central City, the home where Ernest and Betty Paulin raised their 13 children. Buildings can become city landmarks for their architectural or their cultural significance. In the...
CENTRAL, LA
WWL

Happy Halloween from the "Spice Girls" and WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS — The WWLTV Morning Show crew struts their stuff as the Spice Girls for a special Halloween music video. Happy Halloween!. ► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
MARRERO, LA
WWL-TV

Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life

Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
HOUMA, LA
Eater

Rock ‘n’ Bowl Owner Faces Backlash for Social Media Post Featuring Violent Paul Pelosi Attack Costume

After a weekend of backlash, the owner of two Mid City restaurants has deleted a post from his personal Facebook account showing a customer holding a hammer and wearing a bloody T-shirt that read, “Where’s Nancy?” Rock ‘n’ Bowl and Ye Olde College Inn owner John Blancher posted the photo of the “costume,” a reference to the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband last week, with the caption, “First entry for best costume tonight.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
France 24

Louisiana's flamboyant festival traditions on display in 'Black Indians'

We take a trip to the Deep South thanks to an exhibition that uncovers a lesser-known part of the cultural landscape of New Orleans. "Black Indians" explores the creativity of the African American and indigenous communities through parades and celebrations. Our reporters went to check it out at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Lil Weezyana Fest Goes Down Halloween Weekend In NOLA!

This is a huge weekend for New Orleans. It's not only Halloween weekend, but the Saints also play the Raiders at home and the 6th Annual Lil Weezyana Fest is back in NOLA for the first time in two years. About a year ago Lil Wayne fans were on 10 when word came that the Lil Weezyana Fest would start back up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'

How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Cut the carbs, prevent diabetes, Louisiana doctors say

NEW ORLEANS — Americans expect to spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy. That's a lot of money and a lot of sugar. And with that comes a lot of health problems, especially for some people in Southeast Louisiana. Southeast Louisiana ranks high nationally in the number of people with...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish

MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

