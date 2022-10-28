Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: They never gave up, and now Vaucresson sausage is back where it all started
The juicy, rusty-red, pepper-shot Creole hot sausage that Vance Vaucresson makes by hand goes into lengths of Leidenheimer bread for po-boys, just like the ones his family has served countless times at Jazz Fest for the past half century. These days, the same robustly-flavored hot links also go onto tasting...
NOLA.com
Talking business: Paul Flower says Four Seasons project 'overreached' a bit, but it will pay off.
Paul Flower is the president and CEO of Woodward Design+Build, a nearly century-old company that has developed hotels, hospitals, office buildings, apartment complexes and retail centers across the Gulf South. Flower has also had a hand in of some of New Orleans' highest-profile projects, including, most recently, The Four Seasons...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO
We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
NOLA.com
‘Thriller’ flash mob materializes on Jackson Square for Halloween dance
A little before noon on Monday, ghouls began clustering in front of the Presbytere building on Jackson Square. True, it WAS Halloween, but it still seemed a little early in the day for a ghoul cluster. Then Michael Jackson, or someone who looked very much like the late King of...
uptownmessenger.com
Trumpeter Doc Paulin’s Central City home up for landmark status
The Historic District Landmark Commission will vote Wednesday (Nov. 2) on taking steps toward granting landmark status to an unassuming four-bay cottage in Central City, the home where Ernest and Betty Paulin raised their 13 children. Buildings can become city landmarks for their architectural or their cultural significance. In the...
Happy Halloween from the "Spice Girls" and WWLTV
NEW ORLEANS — The WWLTV Morning Show crew struts their stuff as the Spice Girls for a special Halloween music video. Happy Halloween!. ► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
NOLA.com
Historic Cajun restaurant Bon Ton closed just before the pandemic, now it’s coming back
Long before Cajun cooking became a global phenomenon, the Bon Ton restaurant was a beloved destination for these flavors in downtown New Orleans. The restaurant’s history reached back further, to 19th century New Orleans, and it was an enduring part of the local restaurant scene. When its longtime owners,...
NOLA.com
Luxury condos planned for downtown New Orleans after Tulane Ave. building sells for $38M
A group of Covington-based investors has purchased a 166-unit apartment building in the Central Business District for $38 million, with plans to convert it into luxury condominiums that could also be used as short-term rental properties. The deal for the 10-story California Building, located at 1111 Tulane Ave. near Duncan...
NOLA.com
New Orleans-shot ‘Causeway’ packs an emotional punch with Jennifer Lawrence starring
Oftentimes, a film will look good on paper — whether because of its intriguing story, a dynamite cast or some other perceived X-factor — but then fumble things when it comes to execution. The result is almost always a big-screen disappointment. Jennifer Lawrence’s New Orleans-shot drama “Causeway” is...
NOLA.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
WWL-TV
Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life
Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
Eater
Rock ‘n’ Bowl Owner Faces Backlash for Social Media Post Featuring Violent Paul Pelosi Attack Costume
After a weekend of backlash, the owner of two Mid City restaurants has deleted a post from his personal Facebook account showing a customer holding a hammer and wearing a bloody T-shirt that read, “Where’s Nancy?” Rock ‘n’ Bowl and Ye Olde College Inn owner John Blancher posted the photo of the “costume,” a reference to the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband last week, with the caption, “First entry for best costume tonight.”
France 24
Louisiana's flamboyant festival traditions on display in 'Black Indians'
We take a trip to the Deep South thanks to an exhibition that uncovers a lesser-known part of the cultural landscape of New Orleans. "Black Indians" explores the creativity of the African American and indigenous communities through parades and celebrations. Our reporters went to check it out at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.
16-Year-Old Forced at Gunpoint Into a Freezer at Louisiana McDonald's
A terrifying event for Tenia Hill, a 16-year-old working at McDonald's.
Lil Weezyana Fest Goes Down Halloween Weekend In NOLA!
This is a huge weekend for New Orleans. It's not only Halloween weekend, but the Saints also play the Raiders at home and the 6th Annual Lil Weezyana Fest is back in NOLA for the first time in two years. About a year ago Lil Wayne fans were on 10 when word came that the Lil Weezyana Fest would start back up.
NOLA.com
Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'
How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
New Orleans East shooting Saturday evening
New Orleans Police are working on shooting in New Orleans East. The gunfire erupted Saturday evening near a motel on Chef Menteur Highway near the I-10 offramp.
Cut the carbs, prevent diabetes, Louisiana doctors say
NEW ORLEANS — Americans expect to spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy. That's a lot of money and a lot of sugar. And with that comes a lot of health problems, especially for some people in Southeast Louisiana. Southeast Louisiana ranks high nationally in the number of people with...
WDSU
New Orleans teen forced into freezer during McDonalds armed robbery called 911 only to hear mother's voice
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old girl in New Orleans was robbed at gunpoint then forced into a freezer at a McDonald's. When she went to call 911, a comforting voice was on the other line – her mother. "Mama, please hurry up she's got a gun," said Tenia...
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish
MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
