Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Net Worth at the Time of His Death
What was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth at the time of his death? Here's what to know about the rockstar's worth and what made him lose a lot of income.
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Children: How Many Kids Did He Have?
Jerry Lee Lewis had 6 children during his lifetime. Here's what to know about his kids, including what happened to the 2 who died.
NME
Jerry Lee Lewis’ representative confirms he is alive after false reports of his death
A representative for ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ singer Jerry Lee Lewis has confirmed that he is alive and well after false reports of his death emerged. On Wednesday (October 26), TMZ published a story claiming that Lewis had died at his home in Memphis, following a period of illness. Earlier this month, Lewis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but was too ill with the flu to attend the ceremony, with Kris Kristofferson accepting the honour in Lewis’ place.
Jerry Lee Lewis obituary
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis not dead, rep confirms
Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has not died, Page Six can confirm. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s rep told Page Six on Wednesday, “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls–t anonymous tip.” TMZ incorrectly broke the news that Lewis passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday. The beloved musician had been dealing with health issues recently, which likely lead to the speculation. A Facebook post from his official page showed Lewis looking frail while dealing with the “flu.” The Oct. 19 post read, “On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame....
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Doctors Stopped Him From Attending Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony
Jerry Lee Lewis was too sick to attend his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (Oct. 16). The rock and country music legend instead wrote a note and asked Hank Williams Jr. to deliver it for him. Williams — a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Wife: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 7 Spouses
Jerry Lee Lewis was a Grammy-winning rock n’ roll artist known for his hit song “Great Balls of Fire” and more. His most recent marriage was to Judith Brown. The late singer was previously married to his cousin, who was 13 years old when they tie the knot.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis
The untamable and often outrageous Jerry Lee Lewis died Friday morning at 87
15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments
Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
ETOnline.com
Jerry Lee Lewis, 'Great Balls of Fire' Singer and Rock Icon, Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis has died. The rock 'n' roll singer, who was best known for his 1957 track, "Great Balls of Fire," died in Memphis, Tennessee, Lewis' publicist confirms to ET. He was 87. No other details about his death were immediately available. Born in Louisiana in 1935, Lewis began...
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
The untamable and often outrageous rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87
Bob Dylan Pays Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis with Cover of Late Rock Pioneer’s Country Hit “I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye”
Closing out his show at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Oct. 28, Bob Dylan encored with a tribute to the late rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, who died at the age of 87 earlier that day, with a rendition of Lewis’ 1970 country single “I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye.”
‘He pulverised the piano’: Elton John leads tributes to ‘groundbreaking’ Jerry Lee Lewis
Chuck Berry jams with Jerry Lee Lewis at 1986 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Musicians including Elton John and Ringo Starr have paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis after his death aged 87. The “Great Balls of Fire” artist’s death was announced on Friday 28 October, having been...
12tomatoes.com
Tour Loretta Lynn’s Childhood Home
Loretta Lynn recently passed away at the age of 90. She will forever be remembered for her iconic and charged songs, like “Fist City”, “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”, and “Don’t Come Home a’ Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”. But, one of her most famous songs, which was also a book and a movie, was “Coal Miner’s Daughter”. This song tells of her humble upbringing in a cabin during the Great Depression, with her father’s meager wages from coal mining barely seeing the family through.
Make it pop! Do we really need the Beatles to sound new?
Yellow Submarine, Ringo Starr’s turn on Revolver, has been a gateway for children into the music of the Beatles since its release in 1966. A new reissue of the album makes that relationship more explicit: Giles Martin, son of original producer George and the sonic custodian of the Beatles catalogue, says his “de-mixing” of the album – using AI to separate individual instruments that were originally squeezed together on four tracks – was done in part with a playlist-listening younger audience in mind.
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Turns Into Rock Legend for Halloween
Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee and her husband, reporter Ben Aaron, turned their home into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Halloween. Zee dressed up as Blondie singer Debbie Harry, while Aaron was dressed as David Bowie. Sons Adrian, 6, and Miles, 4, dressed as Queen singer Freddie Mercury and Elton John, respectively.
CMT
Watch Performances: "Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life And Music of Loretta Lynn" featuring Keith Urban, George Strait, Wynonna and more
Country music stars and fans flocked to the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday (Oct. 30) evening to pay tribute to the late legend, Loretta Lynn. The trailblazer passed peacefully on Oct. 4 at 90 years old in Hurricane Mill, Tennessee. The celebration of life presented by CMT, Sandbox Live, and...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0