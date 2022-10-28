Read full article on original website
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West needs to "take into account the interests" of Moscow to start talks to end the blood conflict.
americanmilitarynews.com
Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
Ukraine Resurfaces Putin Body Double Claim, Asks if Russian Leader 'Exists'
A Ukrainian official has resurfaced allegations that multiple body doubles stand in for Russian President Vladimir Putin in instances that have become increasingly frequent. Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian military intelligence chief, told the Daily Mail in an interview published over the weekend that Putin uses at least three body doubles who have allegedly received cosmetic surgery in order to look like him. He also asked if "the real Putin still exists" and questioned if the Russian president was still making key decisions in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Ex-Heavyweight Boxer Charged After Feds Seize Cocaine Haul Worth $1 Billion
After being arrested at Miami International Airport on Sunday night, a one-time heavyweight boxer has been charged by the Department of Justice with attempting to smuggle 22 tons of cocaine—a quantity worth more than $1 billion—through the United States. Goran Gogic, a 43-year-old citizen of Montenegro, was called a “major drug trafficker” at the head of a “criminal network” in a Monday press release, which included details of what is one of the largest cocaine seizures in U.S. history, according to Reuters. The 19,930 kilograms of cocaine were pulled off of three commercial cargo ships in 2019, with prosecutors alleging that Gogic had masterminded the effort to traffic them from Columbia to Europe using American ports. His crews worked under the cover of night with cranes and nets to hoist the cocaine aboard the massive ships, prosecutors said, taking them off speedboats that drew up alongside them along their routes. Gogic was hit with one count of conspiracy and three counts of violating the federal Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act. Each charge carries a mandatory minimum of a decade behind bars and possible life sentence.Read it at Reuters
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Fact Check: Was 'Fired' Russian General's Body Found in Moscow River?
A viral report claims that a top Russian military commander was found dead after weeks of criticism about the handling of the Ukraine war.
Top Putin Lackey Urges Russians to Choose Violent Death Over War Defeat
In his latest speech last week, Vladimir Putin was desperate to convince foreign audiences that a so-called “new world order” was on the horizon. In his remarks, given at the 19th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, the Russian president dropped some key messages to those who dared to question his vision of the Kremlin's new place on the global stage—both with what he said out loud, and what he didn’t.
Iranian Ballistic Missiles Would Cause Disaster for Ukraine, Air Force Says
Iranian ballistic missiles would mean disaster for Ukraine, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force said on Tuesday. Spokesman Yurii Ihnat was responding to reports that Iran has pledged to provide Russia with surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, as well as more attack drones, for President Vladimir Putin's troops to use in the war against Ukraine.
U.S. Willing to Use Military to Stop Iran From Getting Nuclear Weapon
Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley said that a military option will not be ruled out as a last resort as the Biden administration pursues diplomatic options.
Putin Struggling to Control Ever-Growing Conflicts Among His Lieutenants
Russian President Vladimir Putin is struggling to control the ever-growing conflicts among his lieutenants and top allies, an expert has said. Vlad Mykhnenko, an expert in the post-communist transformation of Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union at the University of Oxford, told Newsweek that mounting criticism leveled by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the mercenary outfit the Wagner Group, against the defense ministry, suggests that Russia is "rapidly becoming a failed state."
Biden's Gaffe-Filled Speech Sparks Criticism
Tuesday's campaign speech in Florida marked another incident in which the president's performance overshadowed his message.
maritime-executive.com
Mastermind in Cocaine Smuggling Scheme Aboard MSC Vessels Arrested
In a new twist in the long-running drug smuggling case involving containerships from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), U.S. Federal authorities reported the indictment and arrest of one of the masterminds behind the narcotrafficking plot who they say worked with the crews and port workers moving over 20 tons of cocaine. The suspect was arrested at Miami International Airport on October 30 as he attempted to board an international flight.
Ukraine Turns on China at U.N. Over Human Rights Concerns in Xinjiang
Ukraine joined a group of mostly Western nations at the United Nations that called on Monday for China to act on recommendations to revise its policies against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in its far-western Xinjiang province. The move was a notable shift in Kyiv's otherwise cautious approach to diplomacy with Beijing.
Tucker Carlson Fact-Checked by Russian State TV Over Jamie Raskin Comment
Carlson previously claimed that Representative Raskin called for "a jihad" against Russia over its "orthodox Christian" values.
Biden's Unprecedented Ukraine Aid Raises Red Flags | Opinion
Another week, another aid package. The Department of Defense announced still more security assistance was headed to Ukraine on Friday, with up to $275 million heading out the door this time. That makes 24 since August of 2021, bringing the total amount committed to Ukraine to over $18 billion since Biden entered office.
gcaptain.com
DOJ Charges Former Heavyweight Boxer for Smuggling Cocaine Worth Over $1 Billion on MSC Containerships
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged a former heavyweight boxer with trafficking over 20 tons of cocaine on containerships linked to the world’s largest container shipping company. An indictment unsealed Monday in federal court in Brooklyn charges Goran Gogic, of Montenegro, with one count of conspiracy to violate...
Fact Check: Did Jamie Raskin Call to Destroy 'Christian' Russia by Jihad?
Claims attributed to the Democratic Congressman were shared across English and Russian-language social media channels.
