Read full article on original website
Related
smithcountyinsider.com
Pleasant Shade Community Center 12th Annual Fall Festival
The Pleasant Shade Community Center will host its 9th Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A turkey dinner with all the fixin’s will be served at the festival. Take-out or delivery orders can be placed between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Dine-in meals will be served from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
ucbjournal.com
Mayberry Custom Slaughter hosts grand opening
Pictured are: Amanda Mayberry, Rolland Spellman, Michelle Spellman, Nikki Mayberry, Bailey Hardin, Dewey Mayberry, Savanah Smith, Greg Hardin, Amy West, Bradley West and Alex Cronk. Cookeville – Mayberry Customer Slaughter recently hosted their grand opening. They are a custom slaughtering center that processes beef, pork, sheep, goat and deer. Farm-to-table...
wjle.com
Father Charged with Contributing to Delinquency of Minor in Shots Fired Episode
A Smithville man has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for providing his teenage son an AR-15 rifle which the boy used to fire rounds from a moving vehicle. 56-year-old Karl Allen Koegler of South Mountain Street, Smithville is under a $3,500 bond and he will...
Child shot at Gallatin birthday party
Gallatin police are still investigating a violent and chaotic shooting rang out during a child's birthday party.
‘Door was nailed to the roof:’ Teens accused of $200K in damage to Nashville home
Two teenagers are charged with felony vandalism after police said they caused more than $200,000 worth of damage to a home in Nashville.
ucbjournal.com
Tractor Supply officially opens in White County
Sparta – As the sun set on White County the Saturday night before Halloween, the security lights flashed to life and customers came and went through the sliding automatic doors of the new Tractor Supply store just outside the city limits of Sparta. The rural lifestyle megastore opened to the public last week and has given the people of White County the option to shop at home instead of heading down 111 to shop in Cookeville.
Government Technology
Tennessee Police Department Cameras ‘Never Worked 10 Minutes’
(TNS) — Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks wants a new body camera and police car camera system for the department after a product approved for purchase in September failed to meet expectations. "It actually never worked 10 minutes," Crossville City Manager Greg Wood told the council during its Oct....
wjle.com
Putnam County Teen Found Dead Had Family Ties in DeKalb County
A 15-year Putnam County girl found dead in a wooded area east of Cookeville Thursday afternoon had family ties in DeKalb County. The funeral service for Olivia Daryl Taylor will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12noon from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Gill & Bro. Trent Colwell will officiate with burial following at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, from 2-8pm, Sunday, 2-8pm & Monday, from 9am until the service time at 12noon.
WSMV
Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Oct. 31, Metro police were conducting surveillance at a Kroger location that has high levels of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives observed 26-year-old Wilquonta Haslyn Bailey parked at...
The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery
They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season
With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Putnam County man facing additional charges following death of missing girl
A Putnam County man arrested in connection with the death of a missing teenage girl is now facing additional charges.
$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro
The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. All five of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Details include:. $150,000...
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield
One person was killed in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle in Springfield Tuesday morning.
smokeybarn.com
I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating
I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating. The TBI has identified 34-year-old Kanetha Lola Renee Miller of Nashville as the victim in Monday Night’s Shooting on I24. “The investigation into that shooting remains active and ongoing. Agents are asking that anyone who may have seen any...
whopam.com
Driver flown to Nashville hospital after fiery I-24 crash near state line
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a rear-end collision involving two semi’s just across the Tennessee state line on I-24 in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. Clarksville police say it happened about 10 a.m. just west of Exit 1 on the westbound side when a semi pulling...
Man stabbed in the back at South Nashville motel
An investigation is underway after police say a man was stabbed while staying at a motel in South Nashville.
fox17.com
Multiple arrests, guns found during street racer operation by Nashville police, THP
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Five Tennessee men were arrested over the weekend in a street racer enforcement operation by the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). MNPD reports the coordinated operation led to multiple arrests which includes four felony evading charges. The operation also resulted in the seizure of...
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner County
Sumner Democrats will host Jason Martin and also Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus in campaign events. Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Sumner County Democrats are planning a series of Get Out the Vote Rallies to encourage voters to get to the polls.
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
Comments / 0