ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
smithcountyinsider.com

Pleasant Shade Community Center 12th Annual Fall Festival

The Pleasant Shade Community Center will host its 9th Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A turkey dinner with all the fixin’s will be served at the festival. Take-out or delivery orders can be placed between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Dine-in meals will be served from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
PLEASANT SHADE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Mayberry Custom Slaughter hosts grand opening

Pictured are: Amanda Mayberry, Rolland Spellman, Michelle Spellman, Nikki Mayberry, Bailey Hardin, Dewey Mayberry, Savanah Smith, Greg Hardin, Amy West, Bradley West and Alex Cronk. Cookeville – Mayberry Customer Slaughter recently hosted their grand opening. They are a custom slaughtering center that processes beef, pork, sheep, goat and deer. Farm-to-table...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Tractor Supply officially opens in White County

Sparta – As the sun set on White County the Saturday night before Halloween, the security lights flashed to life and customers came and went through the sliding automatic doors of the new Tractor Supply store just outside the city limits of Sparta. The rural lifestyle megastore opened to the public last week and has given the people of White County the option to shop at home instead of heading down 111 to shop in Cookeville.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
Government Technology

Tennessee Police Department Cameras ‘Never Worked 10 Minutes’

(TNS) — Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks wants a new body camera and police car camera system for the department after a product approved for purchase in September failed to meet expectations. "It actually never worked 10 minutes," Crossville City Manager Greg Wood told the council during its Oct....
CROSSVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Putnam County Teen Found Dead Had Family Ties in DeKalb County

A 15-year Putnam County girl found dead in a wooded area east of Cookeville Thursday afternoon had family ties in DeKalb County. The funeral service for Olivia Daryl Taylor will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12noon from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Gill & Bro. Trent Colwell will officiate with burial following at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, from 2-8pm, Sunday, 2-8pm & Monday, from 9am until the service time at 12noon.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Oct. 31, Metro police were conducting surveillance at a Kroger location that has high levels of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives observed 26-year-old Wilquonta Haslyn Bailey parked at...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery

They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season

With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating

I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating. The TBI has identified 34-year-old Kanetha Lola Renee Miller of Nashville as the victim in Monday Night’s Shooting on I24. “The investigation into that shooting remains active and ongoing. Agents are asking that anyone who may have seen any...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy