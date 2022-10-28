Read full article on original website
Pleasant Shade Community Center 12th Annual Fall Festival
The Pleasant Shade Community Center will host its 9th Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A turkey dinner with all the fixin’s will be served at the festival. Take-out or delivery orders can be placed between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Dine-in meals will be served from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Mrs. Shirley Henson Hailey
Mrs. Shirley Henson Hailey, age 75 of the Turkey Creek Community, died Friday afternoon, October 28 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: husband, Alan Hailey; daughter, Beth Hailey Overstreet and husband Stephen of Tanglewood; son, Dusty Hailey and wife Kelly of Monoville; 4 grandchildren, Hailey Raye Overstreet, Emma Claire Overstreet, Haley Brown, Kendra Bellar and husband Robin; great-grandchild, Madisyn Webb; sister, Sylvia Sue Luttman and husband Bob of Cookeville.
