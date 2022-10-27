KidsPeace has received $1 million in Pennsylvania state grants for improvements to its campus in Temple, Berks County. The funding is part of the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used for needed facility improvements at the Berks Campus, according to KidsPeace President and CEO Michael Slack, who thanked State Senator Judy Schwank and State Representative Mark Rozzi for their leadership in securing the funding.

TEMPLE, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO