Pennsylvania State

KidsPeace’s Berks campus receives $1 Million in PA state grant funding

KidsPeace has received $1 million in Pennsylvania state grants for improvements to its campus in Temple, Berks County. The funding is part of the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used for needed facility improvements at the Berks Campus, according to KidsPeace President and CEO Michael Slack, who thanked State Senator Judy Schwank and State Representative Mark Rozzi for their leadership in securing the funding.
TEMPLE, PA
SRPRA Formalizes Agreement with Transportation for America to Advance Passenger Rail from Reading to Philadelphia

The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority (SRPRA) voted unanimously at its meeting on October 24, 2022, to approve an agreement with Smart Growth America through their Transportation for America (T4A) Program. Under the agreement, Transportation for America will provide guidance to the authority during the process of advocating and applying...
READING, PA
Three members of Reading drug gang convicted of murder, kidnapping and drug conspiracy charges

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced in a press conference Thursday that Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33, Dewayne Quinones, 29, and Mayco Alverez-Jackson, 25, were convicted of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution, and firearm offenses. The trio were involved with a Reading-area drug trafficking...
READING, PA
Reading man sentenced to 100 months’ imprisonment for methamphetamine trafficking

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on October 17, 2022, William F. Showers, age 37, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 100 months of imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.
READING, PA
Police in Reading investigating string of Pharmacy robberies

The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is urging local pharmacy employees to be vigilant after two recent robberies. “We are investigating two pharmacy robberies that have occurred in the past week where a male entered two pharmacies and demanded drugs and cash by passing a note at the pharmacy counter” said Criminal Investigator Joseph Snell.
READING, PA
Victims of domestic violence remembered in Safe Berks Silent Witness March

Safe Berks honored and remembered victims of domestic violence homicide in Berks County on Monday morning with its 21st Annual Silent Witness March & Dedication. Silently marching from Safe Berks to Reading Area Community College’s Schmidt Training & Technology Center, the event is held each October as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
DEP lifts Drought Watch for Berks County after 7 weeks

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Monday that after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that the drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties, including Berks County, and remains for 20 counties. “While significant recent rainfall has helped, groundwater and some public water supply levels...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading project receives top honor

A Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading service project developed to support youth mental health was named the 2022 Project of the Year across the international Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) network. YVC has more than 30 affiliates throughout the U.S. and Canada, with over 4,000 projects taking place each year, and...
READING, PA
Reading Public Library to present best selling author Dion Leonard

The Reading Public Library will present a program featuring best-selling author Dion Leonard sharing the tale of “Finding Gobi, the True Story of One Little Dog’s Big Journey.” The story sharing and book signing will be held on Saturday, November 12 at 12 pm in the Children’s area of Main Library, 100 S. Fifth St., Reading.
READING, PA
Freeze Warning issued for Berks, temps in lower 30s expected

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from midnight tonight to 9am Wednesday. Temperatures in the lower 30s are expected. Areas include New Jersey counties of Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset. Pennsylvania counties of Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, western Chester, upper Montgomery and upper Bucks. Frost and freezing conditions will...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
