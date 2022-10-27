Read full article on original website
KidsPeace’s Berks campus receives $1 Million in PA state grant funding
KidsPeace has received $1 million in Pennsylvania state grants for improvements to its campus in Temple, Berks County. The funding is part of the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used for needed facility improvements at the Berks Campus, according to KidsPeace President and CEO Michael Slack, who thanked State Senator Judy Schwank and State Representative Mark Rozzi for their leadership in securing the funding.
Kutztown University, Kutztown Community Partnership dedicate Keith Haring Fitness Court
Kutztown University and the Kutztown Community Partnership dedicated the Keith Haring Fitness Court with a ribbon cutting Friday, Oct. 21, at the fitness court location on the corner of Baldy Street and Normal Avenue, on the KU campus. “We are proud that Kutztown University and the Borough of Kutztown is...
SRPRA Formalizes Agreement with Transportation for America to Advance Passenger Rail from Reading to Philadelphia
The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority (SRPRA) voted unanimously at its meeting on October 24, 2022, to approve an agreement with Smart Growth America through their Transportation for America (T4A) Program. Under the agreement, Transportation for America will provide guidance to the authority during the process of advocating and applying...
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV Thursday evening in Heidelberg Township
A 21-year-old motorcyclist is dead after colliding with an SUV in Heidelberg Township, on Thursday evening, October 27, 2022, according to South Heidelberg Township Police Department. First responders were dispatched to the area of Penn Avenue/422 and Hill Road in Heidelberg Township around 5:32pm for a report of a motor...
Ballot Drop Boxes open with added parking available at Berks Services Center
The two ballot drop boxes available in Berks County opened Monday for voters to drop off their completed mail-in and absentee ballots. The County of Berks coordinated with local developer Alan Shuman to open additional parking spaces outside of the Berks County Services Center for voters stopping by to utilize the drop boxes and visit the Office of Election Services.
Reading police investigating after 1 injured during reported road rage shooting
The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday morning, October 28, 2022. Police responded to the McDonalds at 9th and Spring Streets around 6:38am for the report of a person shot during what was described as a road rage incident. On arrival, officers spoke...
Three members of Reading drug gang convicted of murder, kidnapping and drug conspiracy charges
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced in a press conference Thursday that Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33, Dewayne Quinones, 29, and Mayco Alverez-Jackson, 25, were convicted of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution, and firearm offenses. The trio were involved with a Reading-area drug trafficking...
Reading man sentenced to 100 months’ imprisonment for methamphetamine trafficking
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on October 17, 2022, William F. Showers, age 37, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 100 months of imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Police in Reading investigating string of Pharmacy robberies
The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is urging local pharmacy employees to be vigilant after two recent robberies. “We are investigating two pharmacy robberies that have occurred in the past week where a male entered two pharmacies and demanded drugs and cash by passing a note at the pharmacy counter” said Criminal Investigator Joseph Snell.
Victims of domestic violence remembered in Safe Berks Silent Witness March
Safe Berks honored and remembered victims of domestic violence homicide in Berks County on Monday morning with its 21st Annual Silent Witness March & Dedication. Silently marching from Safe Berks to Reading Area Community College’s Schmidt Training & Technology Center, the event is held each October as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
DEP lifts Drought Watch for Berks County after 7 weeks
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Monday that after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that the drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties, including Berks County, and remains for 20 counties. “While significant recent rainfall has helped, groundwater and some public water supply levels...
General Spaatz Museum opening new exhibit highlight the Korean War
This Veteran’s Day, November 11, The General Carl Spaatz National USAAF Museum will highlight the Korean War, and the lasting imprint the outcome left on the current world order with the opening of the new exhibition: Korea, The Realization of Victory in “The Forgotten War”. From November 5th...
United Way of Berks County receives special gift from Carpenter Technology Group
United Way of Berks County announced it was a recipient of a special gift from Carpenter Technology’s Hot Strip Mill (HSM) Commissioning Team at its Reading, PA facility through the company’s annual Impact Awards. The Impact Awards honor teams from across the Company who have accomplished notable achievements...
Trauma survivors, first responders invited to plant garden on Reading Hospital campus
Reading Hospital Trauma Center, in collaboration with the Trauma Survivors Network, invited trauma survivors and their families, healthcare professionals, and first responders to plant a flower garden on the hospital campus Thursday afternoon. Each participant received a flower bulb to plant in a garden space located outside the Emergency Department...
Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading project receives top honor
A Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading service project developed to support youth mental health was named the 2022 Project of the Year across the international Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) network. YVC has more than 30 affiliates throughout the U.S. and Canada, with over 4,000 projects taking place each year, and...
Reading Public Library to present best selling author Dion Leonard
The Reading Public Library will present a program featuring best-selling author Dion Leonard sharing the tale of “Finding Gobi, the True Story of One Little Dog’s Big Journey.” The story sharing and book signing will be held on Saturday, November 12 at 12 pm in the Children’s area of Main Library, 100 S. Fifth St., Reading.
Freeze Warning issued for Berks, temps in lower 30s expected
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from midnight tonight to 9am Wednesday. Temperatures in the lower 30s are expected. Areas include New Jersey counties of Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset. Pennsylvania counties of Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, western Chester, upper Montgomery and upper Bucks. Frost and freezing conditions will...
Salvation Army Reading hosts annual Angel Tree program sign-up
The Salvation Army Reading Corps is accepting applications for its annual Angel Tree Program until October 31, 2022. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for children ages 12 and younger in Berks County each year. Once a child has been registered and accepted as an Angel,...
Shooting in Reading nightclub parking lot leaves man injured
Police in Reading are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 around 1:34am. The incident took place in the parking lot of Reverb Nightclub located in the 1400 block of North 9th Street. Initial reported as a male shot...
