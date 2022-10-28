Read full article on original website
New York election enforcement division site launches 1 week before Election Day
The state division responsible with enforcing New York election law launched a website Tuesday morning for the first time — one week before Election Day. The Division of Election Law Enforcement, within the state Board of Elections, is an independent law enforcement agency created to investigate allegations of Election Law violations across the state and gathering evidence.
Will party enrollment still matter in race for New York governor?
For Republicans, it's been a refrain heard since 2002: None of their candidates have won statewide elected office since George Pataki's third term victory. Party enrollment has struggled to keep pace with Democrats and recently they were outnumbered by voters who are not enrolled in any party at all. Rep....
Crime and public safety dominate final week in New York governor's race
Crime and public safety concerns among New York voters are expected to continue to dominate the final stretch of the campaign as Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin sought to convince voters they are best to handle the issue. Zeldin on Monday, campaigning with Virginia...
Democrats remain dominant political party in New York
New York has become a bluer state since the last gubernatorial election in 2018, according to party data released by the state Board of Elections on Tuesday. The enrollment data re-affirms the uphill challenge Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin faces in his bid for governor as polls have nevertheless shown an increasingly tighter race against Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul.
Appeals court upholds New York absentee ballot laws
A week out from Election Day, the New York state Appellate Division has upheld the state's absentee ballot laws, reversing a lower court's decision. This keeps state law in place allowing people to vote by absentee ballot over fear of COVID-19, as well as allowing boards of elections to continue counting those ballots before Election Day.
Polls tighten in New York as Election Day draws near
With just eight days to go until Election Day, campaigns are working until the last minute to make sure they’re getting their voters to the polls. Here in New York, there's been a tightening of the polls in the race for governor. Morgan Hook, managing director at SKDK and...
After redistricting, New York races could decide control of the U.S. House
Control of the U.S. House next year could run through New York, after redistricting made the state home to several competitive congressional races this midterm season. Nationwide, Republicans need to pick up just five seats to win control of the House — and New York is home to several opportunities. Races on Long Island, in the Hudson Valley and in the Syracuse area are competitive this year, with the margins expected to be tight.
Analysis: New York's gubernatorial campaign highlights polarized politics
The first weekend of early voting concluded on Sunday as voters are being increasingly bombarded with entreaties from both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin that seek to drive out the base of their respective parties. For Hochul, the push has focused on abortion rights, stricter gun...
