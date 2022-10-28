Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. says China resisting nuclear talks after Xi vow to boost deterrent
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Despite the lesson of the Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago, China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk posed by nuclear weapons, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday, after Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled last month that Beijing would strengthen its strategic deterrent.
Brittney Griner's wife is holding on to last hope of a prisoner swap with Russia to bring her wife home after 'absurd' appeal denial
Cherelle Griner told The View on Tuesday that she is worried for her wife's mental health while she remains in Russian custody.
Comments / 0