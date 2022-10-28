ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

3 Valley cities rank among top 10 best places in US for Halloween

PHOENIX — Three Arizona cities ranked among the top 10 best places in the nation for Halloween in 2022, according to a finance technology company website. Gilbert (No. 3), Chandler (No. 7) and Peoria (No. 10) all placed among SmartAsset’s best places to celebrate the holiday for family friendliness, safety and weather.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County animal shelter closed due to distemper outbreak

The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. 1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa mourns former Mayor Keno Hawker

Former Mesa Mayor Keno Hawker, who led Mesa through the trauma of 9/11 and laid the groundwork for the city’s booming economic climate, died on Oct. 21. He was 76. Mayor Hawker served two terms on the city council between 1986 to 1994, a two-year term starting in 1998, and then eight years as mayor between 2000 and 2008.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Wreck closes southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler

PHOENIX – Southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler was closed for two hours because of a wreck Friday afternoon, authorities said. The highway was closed because of a crash at Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, at about 1 p.m. the Arizona Department of Transportation said. SR 347...
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Gilbert Public Schools is hosting a job fair

It’s hard finding good help these days. Just ask Gilbert Public Schools – or any other Valley district, for that matter. With numerous positions of all kinds vacant, GPS has high hopes for its job fair 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Highland High School, 4301 E. Guadalupe Road.
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Council approves land sale for SE Mesa railway

Mesa City Council last week approved the sale of 5 acres of city-owned land for $1.78 million to Union Pacific Railroad to make way for a planned 6-mile spur railway through the Pecos Road manufacturing corridor. The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) project would run east from...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Two car crash damages water line in west Phoenix

Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 19...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona gym member accused of stealing credit cards out of locker rooms

MESA, Ariz. - A gym member is accused of stealing credit cards from locker rooms at different fitness club locations in Arizona, the Mesa Police Department said. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 28, 39-year-old Gregory Freeman reportedly burglarized two EōS Fitness locations in Mesa. He reportedly stole credit cards from lockers and then used them at businesses in Mesa and Tempe.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Video shows shootout outside of Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb

The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. Goblin Valley might have the spookiest name for a state park, but don’t let it scare you away!. Teacher encouraging kids through the Cardinals.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17, SR 101 and SR 303

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Valley’s freeway improvement and maintenance efforts continue this weekend. And ADOT is once again recommending that drivers allow for extra time and plan alternate routes for weekend travel plans. I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport and Westbound I-10 Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo

Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Piestewa Peak hiker suffers a seizure, falls off the steep trail, fire department says

PHOENIX - A man was hiking on the Piestewa Peak trail in Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 29, had a seizure and fell, the fire department said. The man, in his 30s, "fell off the north side" of the trail around 4 p.m, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas. Family members called 911 when they noticed he was experiencing a possible seizure and then fell.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy