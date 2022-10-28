Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com
Countryside Living senior community in Queen Creek hosted Deficiency Free party for residents, staff
Countryside Living, a senior living community in Queen Creek providing care and assistance to seniors needing assisted and memory care services, hosted a Deficiency Free party on Oct. 26. Staff gathered outside with the residents, playing bingo and enjoying eats from a food truck they brought in for everyone to enjoy.
KTAR.com
3 Valley cities rank among top 10 best places in US for Halloween
PHOENIX — Three Arizona cities ranked among the top 10 best places in the nation for Halloween in 2022, according to a finance technology company website. Gilbert (No. 3), Chandler (No. 7) and Peoria (No. 10) all placed among SmartAsset’s best places to celebrate the holiday for family friendliness, safety and weather.
AZFamily
Maricopa County animal shelter closed due to distemper outbreak
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. 1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa mourns former Mayor Keno Hawker
Former Mesa Mayor Keno Hawker, who led Mesa through the trauma of 9/11 and laid the groundwork for the city’s booming economic climate, died on Oct. 21. He was 76. Mayor Hawker served two terms on the city council between 1986 to 1994, a two-year term starting in 1998, and then eight years as mayor between 2000 and 2008.
City of Phoenix's solution to bulk trash pickup delays
The City of Phoenix is working on some solutions to help the ongoing bulk trash pickup delays.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 28-30
PHOENIX — An El Mirage woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a Circle K employee after shoplifting, Maynard James Keenan is growing his Arizona wine empire and more funding for high-speed internet is headed to rural Arizona communities. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona...
KTAR.com
Wreck closes southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler
PHOENIX – Southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler was closed for two hours because of a wreck Friday afternoon, authorities said. The highway was closed because of a crash at Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, at about 1 p.m. the Arizona Department of Transportation said. SR 347...
KGUN 9
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
East Valley Tribune
Gilbert Public Schools is hosting a job fair
It’s hard finding good help these days. Just ask Gilbert Public Schools – or any other Valley district, for that matter. With numerous positions of all kinds vacant, GPS has high hopes for its job fair 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Highland High School, 4301 E. Guadalupe Road.
'There are things that they could do': Neighbors upset over City of Phoenix's lack of enforcement regarding visitors on Cholla Trail
PHOENIX — Neighbors along Camelback Mountain's Cholla Trail say the City of Phoenix isn’t policing the trail, and hikers who start up the mountain early in the morning. Cholla Trail is supposed to be open from sunrise to sunset. But neighbors have filmed hikers making their way up the trail in the dark, with flashlights.
East Valley Tribune
Council approves land sale for SE Mesa railway
Mesa City Council last week approved the sale of 5 acres of city-owned land for $1.78 million to Union Pacific Railroad to make way for a planned 6-mile spur railway through the Pecos Road manufacturing corridor. The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) project would run east from...
AZFamily
Two car crash damages water line in west Phoenix
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 19...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona gym member accused of stealing credit cards out of locker rooms
MESA, Ariz. - A gym member is accused of stealing credit cards from locker rooms at different fitness club locations in Arizona, the Mesa Police Department said. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 28, 39-year-old Gregory Freeman reportedly burglarized two EōS Fitness locations in Mesa. He reportedly stole credit cards from lockers and then used them at businesses in Mesa and Tempe.
Police investigation in Mesa neighborhood near Broadway and Almas School roads
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Broadway and Alma School roads for an unknown situation.
AZFamily
Video shows shootout outside of Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. Goblin Valley might have the spookiest name for a state park, but don’t let it scare you away!. Teacher encouraging kids through the Cardinals.
Peoria approves plans to turn aging buildings into new retail corridor
Peoria has approved a new development agreement and is committed to spending up to $1.5 million for public infrastructure improvements for its historic Old Town area in the southern part of the city.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Sun Lakes (Sun Lakes, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a pedestrian accident that resulted in a death. The victim was found at 113th Street and Hunt Highway. The officials were called just after 4.30 a.m.
AZFamily
Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17, SR 101 and SR 303
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Valley’s freeway improvement and maintenance efforts continue this weekend. And ADOT is once again recommending that drivers allow for extra time and plan alternate routes for weekend travel plans. I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport and Westbound I-10 Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between...
azbigmedia.com
3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo
Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
fox10phoenix.com
Piestewa Peak hiker suffers a seizure, falls off the steep trail, fire department says
PHOENIX - A man was hiking on the Piestewa Peak trail in Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 29, had a seizure and fell, the fire department said. The man, in his 30s, "fell off the north side" of the trail around 4 p.m, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas. Family members called 911 when they noticed he was experiencing a possible seizure and then fell.
Comments / 0