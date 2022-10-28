Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
POLICE: Armed burglar caught in the act, taken into custody in Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police Department has arrested an alleged burglar who police say was caught in the act early Saturday morning. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to Kim’s #3 convenience store in the 2300 block of West Oak in reference to a […]
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. Updated: 5 hours...
ksstradio.com
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Oct. 24-30, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Oct. 24-30, 2022, included:. Roger Petrea, 35 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2022, for Driving While License Invalid with Previous Convictions. Gregory Burns, 37 years of...
KLTV
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The gumbo at Crawfish Cove will return on schedule. That’s what the owner says after an 18-wheeler cab slammed into her business on Friday. Crawfish season is supposed to start on Friday for them, and friends and family have pitched in to help. The...
Longview woman killed after I-20 crash in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman died early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Harrison County after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash. Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was driving east on I-20, drove on the shoulder and struck a 2004 Ford F-150 that was disabled in the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KLTV
Student arrested for making terroristic threats toward Pine Tree Jr. High School
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Sunday night, Longview Police Department was contacted regarding a possible threatening written text and picture message toward Pine Tree Junior High School’s campus. The threat was sent over a social media platform, but police have not said which platform was used. LPD detectives began...
1 dead after Winona mobile home fire
WINONA, Texas (KETK) – An elderly man died early Monday morning after a mobile home fire in Winona, according to Smith County. Officials said Winona Fire responded to the call around 5:15 a.m., and began efforts to put out the fire at the scene in the 10700 block of CR 3168. The Smith County Fire […]
cbs19.tv
Longview man dead after four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man died Friday morning after a four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County near Gilmer. Rafael N. Flores, 42, of Tyler, was driving a 2021 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a 2016 Utility Trailer south on U.S. Highway 271 and Joshua J. Harms, 44, of El Paso, was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus north on the same road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Pedestrian killed, struck by two vehicles on Highway 31 in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian died while walking on State Highway 31 east of Tyler after he was struck by two vehicles driving early Saturday morning. Haley C. O’Brien, 23, of Bullard, was driving a 2021 Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 31 and Justin M. Tracey, 28 , of Flint, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
KSLA
Man shot while walking on E Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was walking on E Kings Highway between Atlantic Avenue and Fremont Street when he heard a gunshot and felt a sting in his back. On Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a call about a shooting victim arriving at a hospital. When SPD officers arrived, they learned that the victim was walking in the 1100 block of E Kings Highway when he heard a shot and felt a sting in his back.
‘Coming together is so critical’: Elkhart ISD community united after rollover bus crash
ELKHART, Texas (KETK) — On Friday, an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a single-vehicle crash going west on Highway 294. A total of 15 people were injured and all are expected to make a full recovery, according to Elkhart ISD Superintendent Dr. Lamont Smith. He said the situation was definitely terrifying, but thankfully, everyone […]
KSLA
Armed robber escapes after robbing Circle K on Pines Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The armed man robbed Circle K and escaped towards Buncombe Road. On October 29, at 3:40 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a call regarding an armed robbery at 7202 Pines Road, at Circle K. When SPD arrived the clerk told them a Black male with a gray hoodie came into the store and pointed a gun at her and demanded money. The man then fled the store and headed towards Buncombe Road.
1 Longview Teen Among 22 Who Went Missing in Texas in October
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes in Longview where a 16-year-old has been missing since October 8.
KLTV
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
KLTV
Elkhart ISD community shows support for students injured in bus rollover
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart students involved in a bus wreck Friday have all been released from the hospital. Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. The road had standing water, and it was raining at the time of the crash.
Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies east of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was struck twice by two separate vehicles on State Highway 31 six miles east of Tyler, according to DPS. Officials said Haley C. O’Brien, 23 of Bullard, was driving her 2021 Toyota Prius west on State Highway 31 when she struck a pedestrian […]
Man dies in early morning mobile home fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An elderly man is dead following a Monday morning fire in Smith County. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, crews responded to a call around 5:20 a.m. regarding a mobile home fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona. The...
KLTV
DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who died after being struck by two vehicles early Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, James E. Young, 59, of Longview, was pronounced dead after being transported to UT Health hospital in Tyler. The report states that at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Young was walking in the westbound lane of Highway 31 in Tyler when the driver of a 2021 Toyota Prius struck him. Young was then struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze following the impact with the Prius. The drivers of the two vehicles sustained minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
1 man dies after 4-vehicle crash in East Texas
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after a four-vehicle crash on Oct. 28 in East Texas, said DPS. The wreck took place on U.S. Highway 271 in Upshur County four miles north of Gilmer. A 2021 Kenworth trailer was heading south on Highway 271 while a Ford Taurus was moving north on the […]
texasmetronews.com
17-year-old wanted in Red Bird slaying arrested in East Texas￼
A second teenager faces a capital murder charge in the fatal June shooting of a woman in Red Bird. Julio Falcon, 17, was arrested Tuesday in Grand Saline, about 65 miles east of Dallas, in connection with the slaying of 26-year-old Kerundra Green, Dallas police said Wednesday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.
