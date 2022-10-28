ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

Metro Explores Silver Line “Express” Train That Saves 6 Minutes

When Metro and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority built the 20-mile Silver Line extension from East Falls Church to Ashburn, they didn’t build a third or fourth track for true express train service mainly because of cost and space restrictions. In New York and other places, a third track...
ASHBURN, VA
loudounnow.com

Metro Announces Silver Line to Loudoun Opens Nov. 15

Loudouners will finally be able to hop a Metrorail train on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after four years of delays, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced Monday. Metro announced the opening date with a video featuring the famous line from Lizzo’s song “It’s About Damn Time.”. Nov....
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: Metro ramping up fare enforcement

Metro announced on Friday that transit police will soon resume citing those who try to ride without paying the fare. The announcement follows an NBC 4 story earlier this month that fare evasion on buses is “reaching eyepopping numbers.”. A WMATA press release, below, notes that the transit is...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Metro announces Silver Line extension open date

DULLES, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced on Wednesday that the long-awaited Silver Line extension, which will provide service to Dulles International Airport, will open on Tuesday, November 15. The new Dulles station is one of six that will be accessible to commuters this month, more than 13 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

It’s Officially Official, “Get ready to ride the Silver Line, six new stations opening November 15”

“Opening day is set for the Silver Line Extension – Tuesday, November 15 – connecting Metrorail customers to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
VIENNA, VA
WJLA

Fairfax County processing thousands of voter registrations delayed by the state

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County election workers are working hard to fix mistakes they believe came from the Virginia State Election Department. For the second time in a month, they have received 11,000 voter registration forms, that voters submitted at the Department of Moving Vehicles. “How do...
arlnow.com

Groups of teens cause minor mayhem in three weekend incidents

Groups of teens were behind some chaotic scenes in Arlington over the weekend. The latest Arlington County Police Department crime report has three separate items involving groups of juveniles. The first two incidents happened in Pentagon City, at or near the mall. The first happened late Friday afternoon, when a...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

3 charged after armed robbery resulting in chase and crash involving Metro Bus and police cruiser

UPDATE 11/01 4:07 p.m. — Police confirmed on Tuesday that three men were in custody after Monday’s armed robbery and police chase. They identified the three men as 18-year-old Natnael Akalu of Silver Spring, 18-year-old Wesley Jose Nunez of Washington, D.C. and 19-year-old Lorenzo Antonio Madrid of Washington, D.C. All three of them were taken […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
arlnow.com

ACPD: Pentagon police officer was dealing cocaine in Arlington

A Pentagon police officer has been arrested by Arlington County police and charged with selling cocaine. ACPD says it received a tip about “a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County” and subsequently caught the officer, a 33-year-old Alexandria resident, buying “narcotics for distribution.” He was arrested on the 1300 block of S. Scott Street, which corresponds to The Wellington apartment complex along Columbia Pike.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
vivatysons.com

Fall 2022 Local Real Estate Experts

Our real estate market is the envy of the nation. So, it comes as no surprise that so many of our area Realtors are celebrated in national magazines and newspapers for their accomplishments and dedication to the industry. Here are a few for your consideration. Christie’s International Real Estate.
VIENNA, VA
Washington Monthly

Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up

Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

15-year-old shot on DC Metro train; Green Line service delayed

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 15-year-old male was shot aboard a Green Line Metro train at the Georgia Avenue - Petworth Station Friday. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Old Town street closure planned ahead of trick-or-treating

South Lee Street in Old Town will be closed this afternoon starting around 4:30 for one of the area’s most legendary Halloween events. Every year, South Lee Street shuts down for a large Halloween event that runs from the 100 to 600 blocks. “The closures are scheduled to begin...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Cestoni Named GM at Fireworks in Cascades Overlook

Sterling resident Ron Cestoni is the new general manager in the Fireworks Pizza at Cascades Overlook Plaza, part of the Tuskies Restaurant Group. Cestoni most recently served as manager of Mission BBQ. He also has served as general manager of Benihana and opening manager and trainer at The Cheesecake Factory.
STERLING, VA
Inside Nova

Ready, set, run: Everything you need to know about the Marine Corps Marathon

Metro is stepping up the pace, opening two hours early — at 5 a.m. — for the 47th annual Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday. Free shuttle buses at six Blue and Yellow line stations will begin operating at 5 a.m. when the system opens, with increased frequencies during peak periods before and after the race to accommodate higher ridership.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Where renters outnumber homeowners in DC

More households are renting rather than owning their home than any time in the past 55 years, and the makeup of renters versus owners in some neighborhoods in major metropolitan areas has radically changed. Research done by RentCafe and based on U.S. Census Bureau data puts one D.C. ZIP code...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy