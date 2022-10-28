Read full article on original website
nrn.com
The 12 cleanest restaurant chains
At the beginning of the pandemic, consumers became more aware of the cleanliness of a restaurant, making it one of the most important — if not the most important — qualities in a chain. Cleanliness is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the...
A Pizza Restaurant is the Top Rated Fast Food Chain in Illinois
Sorry, McDonald's, Burger King, and Taco Bell you don't reign supreme in the Land of Lincoln. A pizza restaurant has earned the title of the Top Rated Fast Food Chain in all of Illinois, which chain is it?. According to cashnetusa.com, Papa Murphy's is the top-rated fast food chain in...
Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.
Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
nrn.com
The top 10 coffee/bakery restaurant chains in the U.S.
2021 was a great year for the coffee/bakery restaurant segment, with all of the 10 biggest chains seeing an increase in systemwide sales — some as high as 55.7%. In the annual Top 500 report, powered by Datassential, Nation’s Restaurant News breaks down the 500 biggest restaurant chains in the U.S. by systemwide sales, domestic units and average unit volumes. The full data also identifies chains by segment, so here we’ve broken out the 10 biggest coffee/bakery chains by U.S. systemwide sales, out of 24 that appear on the full list.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Customers are less satisfied with their restaurant visits
If you are experiencing declines in your customer satisfaction scores, you are not alone. Shifts in digital ordering behaviors and new customer acquisition may be to blame. But the general mood of the market is not helping matters. When you combine digital ordering behaviors with a general decline in national mood, we see satisfaction levels dipping and most often during online ordering occasions. The good news is that there are signs that a good in-person interaction can overcome that negative mood.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With Violations
Raw meat was left out for days at a time.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. Progressive restaurants are often looking for ways to enhance their ability to do business with local consumers. This means experimenting with new menu items and bringing new ingredients into the fold. Some of these additions can prove exciting not only for the restaurant owners but customers as well. However, no matter how much excitement there is behind the new products, on occasion there are new food handling requirements that accompany them. Food safety is of critical importance to any restaurant and it is essential to follow the specific guidelines established by local health departments. In Tucson, during an annual inspection, one health food inspector discovered a local restaurant was in violation of 14 infractions, including several associated with the introduction of a new product.
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to Customers
Moldy food was served to customers to eat.Sandy Miller/Unsplash. Every kind of business or organization that works with food undergoes an annual health inspection here in Tucson. From fine dining restaurants to elementary school cafeterias, no food provider goes unchecked. Many of these locations strive for perfection, although the occasional minor infraction is common. These minor infractions have no impact on the overall quality and health safety of the food and what consumers eat. However, from time to time, some restaurants fail their inspections at such a grand level, it proves dangerous to eat the food provided until the facility makes dramatic improvements. Such is the case with one local restaurant, which received a whopping 24 violations, which makes it the worst-tested restaurant in all of Tucson for 2022.
Krispy Kreme is changing its name
Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes
In the same month of an unexpected reopen, a longstanding Golden Corral location is announced as closing its doors for good. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Myarklammis.com,WoodTV.com,Mix957.gr.com, WGRD.com, and Google.com.
Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out
Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items
And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer left disgusted after he catches staff doing this in the restaurant
Food safety and hygiene are the minimum benchmarks that customers expect restaurants to adhere to. While there could be occasional slip-ups that the restaurant might make behind-the-scenes, it is quiet another matter to be caught red-handed by a customer. As reported by The Sun, a customer in a McDonald’s restaurant...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Huey Magoo's recently celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Brooksville, Florida.
Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service
American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
