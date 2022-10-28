Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
wosu.org
OSU student child care program expands to include Mansfield, Newark campuses
A child care program for Ohio State students is now available for the first time at OSU's Mansfield and Newark campuses, thanks to a $2 million, four-year federal grant. While the university does not specifically track how many students are parents, they are a sizable part of the Ohio State community and face many barriers that go unacknowledged, said Yolanda Zepeda, interim vice provost in OSU's Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
Upper Arlington mothers call for accountability after middle school guest speaker presents 'controversial topics'
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Two Upper Arlington parents want accountability. “When [my son] shared to the extent that details were shared I was disgusted,” one mother said. 10TV is not identifying the parents, per their request, saying they don’t want any backlash for their children. On Oct....
Columbus Urban League announces $6.5 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League announced a $6.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday. It’s one of the largest single planned gifts in the organization’s 104 year history. The Columbus Urban League’s mission is to be an advocate and resource for Black and urban communities. This funding will allow for […]
New Hilltop center to offer opportunity to community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Families in the Hilltop will have access to more education and healthcare services at the start of the new year. The Hilltop Early Learning Center is located on Clarendon Avenue and offers 50,000 square feet of classrooms, a health clinic, a gym, and playgrounds. The goal is to provide Hilltop area […]
CCS parents remain frustrated as busing issues continue
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than two months have passed since the start of the school year for Columbus City Schools and parents are now saying they are going to extreme lengths just to provide transportation to and from school for their children. The parents are demanding answers about what...
roadtirement.com
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
roadtirement.com
Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This beautiful Greek Orthodox Cathedral was constructed in 2006 after the local parish community had purchased 17 acres in Reynoldsburg, on the near east side of Columbus, Ohio in 2003. The history of the parishes is just fascinating, and somewhat hard to follow. Strongly recommend that if you are interested,...
Honda wins $71 million tax credit for future battery plant south of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda will receive a 30-year tax credit worth $71.3 million to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. Honda announced on Oct. 11 that it would spend $3.5 billion building a new battery plant in...
Alene Candles grows in New Albany as business with Bath & Body Works scales up
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — That Bath & Body Works candle sitting in the living room or kitchen might seem like a simple creation, but don’t tell that to Brad Colclasure. “We’re not talking about crayons and string here,” said the chief commercial officer of Alene Candles in New Albany. “This is science.” […]
Westerville Police, Mayor’s Court Complete Move To New Justice Center
The City of Westerville has completed renovation and expansion of a former commercial building at 229 Huber Village Boulevard into its new Justice Center. In a social media post, the City announced that all operation of the new City operations moved into the new facility this past Saturday, October 29. The $17 million building was designed to include all aspects of Police operations.
columbusnavigator.com
Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel
Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after being attacked by three dogs in Vinton County. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on […]
myfox28columbus.com
Nationwide Children's employee accused of exposing himself to child fired
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nationwide Children's Hospital confirmed to ABC 6/FOX 28 it has fired an employee from its child care center. In a statement, the hospital said it was made aware of potentially inappropriate behavior by the now-former employee earlier this week. According to the police report, the...
Columbus scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein is cracking down on a Southside scrapyard that he said accepted dozens of fraudulent vehicle titles or stolen cars for cash. On Oct. 26, Klein’s office filed a complaint to obtain a preliminary injunction against Columbus Auto Shredding, which is under investigation for allegedly accepting at […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Burglary in Progress on Madison/Pickaway County Line
Madison – Pickaway County sheriffs office was called to the scene to assist Madison county on a burglary in progress around 8:30 pm. According to early reports Sheriff departments responded to Nioga-Toops Rd in Mount Sterling when they arrived the house doors were open, and several outbuildings were searched. Two people have been detained at this time.
WSYX ABC6
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
columbusunderground.com
Three Columbus Kroger Locations Adding “Mix Food Hall” Concept
Kroger announced today that it is partnering with California-based Kitchen United to open three Mix Food Hall locations inside Columbus-area Kroger stores. Mix Food Hall will offer both takeout and delivery, operating as a “ghost kitchen” or “virtual kitchen” for multiple brands. “We are always looking...
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Woman Arrested after Driving on Walking Path at Local Park
Circleville – A woman was arrested after she took her car into a walking path at a local park in Circleville. According to Police they were called to the area of 1230 Pontious Road for a possible drunk driver driving on the walking path. When the officer entered the Mary Virginia Crites park he found a confused woman with her vehicle on the walking path. When the officer approached the woman she said she thought she was being followed and had taken a wrong turn.
1 hurt in large fire at north Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a large fire at an apartment complex in north Columbus early Sunday. The fire happened in the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West around 3:20 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire. The...
drugstorenews.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club to open in New Albany, Ohio
The new club in New Albany, Ohio, marks the retailer’s 7th location in the state. BJ's Wholesale Club is opening the doors of its newest club in New Albany, Ohio, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, bringing the total number of U.S. clubs to 233. The new club, located at...
