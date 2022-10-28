Read full article on original website
A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia DelamarMeikhel PhilogeneAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Panthers-Falcons Week 8 inactives: D’Onta Foreman ready to rock with Chuba Hubbard out
The Carolina Panthers will face off against the Atlanta Falcons without running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.
D’Onta Foreman fantasy owners rejoice amid latest Chuba Hubbard injury update
After sharing the ball in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman is set to be the lead man in Week 8. In their first game after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers have a two-headed backfield. D’Onta Foreman and Chubba Hubbard both played a significant role on the ground.
Eagles WR A.J. Brown gets a random drug test after 3 TD performance vs. Steelers
A.J. Brown had a career-high in receiving yards and three touchdowns on Sunday and then woke up Monday morning to a random drug test. Philadelphia’s star wideout tweeted out the news one morning after three scores in the first half and one dominating performance after he beat Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Look: Refs Missed Huge Penalty In Falcons vs. Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers are playing overtime, but should Atlanta have had the chance to kick a game-winning field goal in overtime?. After Carolina tied the game in miraculous fashion, Atlanta took a shot deep down the field with a couple of seconds remaining. Falcons coaches wanted...
ESPN
Koo's OT FG gives Falcons improbable 37-34 win over Panthers
ATLANTA -- — Atlanta's Younghoe Koo booted a 41-yard field goal in overtime after the Carolina Panthers missed a pair of kicks that could've won it, giving the Falcons an improbable 37-34 victory Sunday that maintained their hold on first place in the NFC South. The teams combined for...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Panthers score late Hail Mary vs. Falcons, lose in OT
There’s just something about the Atlanta Falcons and 28. Up 34-28 against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) with 23 seconds left in regulation, the Falcons (4-4) allowed P.J. Walker and D.J. Moore to link up on a 62-yard Hail Mary to tie the game. While not technically a designed Hail...
NBC Sports
Lions score first touchdown since Oct. 2 on first drive vs. Dolphins
The Lions have had trouble scoring touchdowns lately. They hadn’t had one since Oct. 2. The drought was at 19 possessions over the past eight quarters, not including end-of-half surrenders. It took only five plays and 2 minutes and one second for the Lions to score against the Dolphins...
WJCL
Falcons edge Panthers 37-34 in overtime thriller, Atlanta claims top spot in the NFC South
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 37-34 in an overtime thriller Sunday afternoon to claim the top spot in the NFC South division. The Carolina Panthers tied the game up with seconds left in regulation when quarterback, PJ Walker connected with receiver, DJ Moore for a 62 yard touchdown. Moore would take off his helmet and throw it on the floor, flag would be thrown for "Unsportsmenlike Conduct" a 15 yard penalty. Kicker, Eddie Pinero would be pushed back to the 48 yard line to kick the extra point. Pinero missed wide left.
