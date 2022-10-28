ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball drawing could become largest lottery jackpot in US history if no one wins Wednesday

The Powerball drawing could become one of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history if no one wins the drawing Wednesday evening. According to The Associated Press, the jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing, marking 38 consecutive drawings without a winner. The last time someone won the jackpot for the Powerball was on Aug. 3.

