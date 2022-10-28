Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Drilling by K92 Mining is only beginning to scratch the surface, says Stifel
The best performing precious metal for the week was platinum, up 1.73%, as hedge funds boosted their bullish sentiment to a seven-month high. Perseus Mining's production of 137,000 ounces was 10% ahead of consensus with Sissingué and Edikan both much better than consensus, while Yaouré also recorded a solid beat. Edikan's production was up 82% quarter-over-quarter as throughput, grades, and recoveries all improved. Sissingué saw a healthy 11% quarter-over-quarter uptick in mill throughput while total movements also improved despite wet weather.
kitco.com
The highest gold - silver intercept ever drilled...
Gareth Thomas Co-founder, President and CEO of Vancouver based gold exploration company, Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN), announced the company's biggest discovery yet on their high-potential Shovelnose project. A million-ounces of gold in an open-pit constrained initial resource estimate was published on January 10th, 2022. This is a good starting point...
kitco.com
Battery-metal miners hit turbulence
Battery-metal producers warned of softer prices in this season's quarterlies, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with correspondent Paul Harris and Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro. In Eramet's Q3 released yesterday the company said that it sees a "weakening of demand and prices." Eramet...
kalkinemedia.com
Tempest Minerals shares drilling update from Meleya Project
Australia-based mineral exploration company, Tempest Minerals Limited (ASX:TEM) has released an update today detailing how the continued drilling is advancing at the Meleya Project. The Meleya Project, part of Tempest Minerals’ flagship Yalgoo Portfolio, represents one of the most exciting greenfield projects in the industry today. It stretches over a...
kalkinemedia.com
Tempest Minerals (ASX: TEM) wraps up diamond drilling of hole WARDH74 at Master target
Tempest Minerals Ltd has completed a diamond drilling program at its Master target, Meleya Project. Sulphides and strong alteration have been intercepted in Hole WARDH74, with a confirmed mineralised strike over 20km to date. At the Clover target, additional aircore and RC drill programs to commence October. Australia based mineral...
Comments / 0