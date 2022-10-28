Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Price pops in gold, silver amid lower USDX, upbeat China rumors
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, with silver hitting...
kitco.com
Gold price holding around $1,650 as ISM manufacturing survey falls to 50.2 in October
(Kitco News) - Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector continues to slow but remained in expansion territory in October, according to the latest data from the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM); activity last month fell relatively in line with market expectations. The gold market is not seeing much reaction...
kitco.com
Central banks buy record amount of gold in Q3 and large chunks are from unknown buyers
(Kitco News) Gold purchases from central banks reached a record during the last quarter, revealed the World Gold Council's quarterly report. But the caveat was that the big players remain anonymous. A total of nearly 400 tons was bought by central banks in the third quarter, the most on record....
kitco.com
The longer bear market for stocks is not over yet - Todd Horwitz
Guest(s): Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz Chief Market Strategist, BubbaTrading.com. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
kitco.com
Dips to buy
S&P 500 indeed entered yesterday in a corrective mode, which turned out to be a shallow downswing. USD and yields moved up – a bit too much to my liking, in a move that I saw as fake, especially when the closing prices are considered. And these are being duly reversed today, in what is increasingly looking as a solid risk-on day.
kitco.com
These are 3 reasons why crypto beats gold: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin
(Kitco News) As digital assets continue to battle through crypto winter following a massive selloff across the whole crypto space, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said crypto is still a better bet than gold. And here are his three reasons why. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was last down 70.5% from...
kitco.com
Economists still doubt the Fed will announce a slowdown in rate hikes
(Kitco News) With the fourth three-quarter point rate hike already priced in by the markets, investors are zeroing in on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference and any hints that a slowdown in rate hikes is coming. But according to many economists, the markets are over-pricing the potential pivot.
kitco.com
This is why stocks still have more downside left - Chance Finucane
Chance Finucane, CIO of Oxbow Advisors, discusses his expectations for the Federal Reserve meeting decision this week, as well as his outlook for the stock markets and U.S. economy with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries,...
kitco.com
CPM Trade Signal - October 31, 2022
Prices as of 10:43 a.m. EDT 31 October 2022 $1,643.40 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 31 October 2022 to 4 November 2022. Gold prices have moved in the opposite direction of CPM Group’s last trade recommendation released on 27 October. CPM Group recommends closing out any long positions and standing aside until there is a clearer view of market sentiment after this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Gold prices are likely to consolidate around $1,640 ahead of the FOMC meeting that concludes on 2 November.
kitco.com
India's gold demand dips as inflation hits rural buyers
MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's gold consumption in the months of October to December could fall by around a quarter from a year ago as inflation depresses rural demand, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The lower purchases in the world's second-biggest gold consumer could weigh on...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 1 daily chart alert - Recent pause is not bearish
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. The recent sideways trading action on the daily chart, or pause, is not bearish. A fledgling price uptrend is still in place on the daily bar chart. Bulls still have the overall near-term technical advantage. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Gold, silver gain on ideas of better future demand from China
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, but down from daily...
kitco.com
Stocks mostly fall, bond yields gain as focus shifts to Fed, rate hikes
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A global stock index fell and U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Monday as investors prepared for the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick with its aggressive approach to raising interest rates this week. The dollar advanced against the euro and Japanese yen. The Fed,...
kitco.com
Gold price slightly down as USDX, bond yields up; FOMC awaited
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Monday. A higher U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week are putting mild pressure on the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $2.10 at $1,642.70 and December silver was down $0.012 at $19.135.
kitco.com
TSX futures dip as commodity prices drop
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-heavy main stock index dipped on Monday as commodity prices fell, while investors await the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the week. Oil , fell by more than $1 a barrel on Monday following weaker-than-expected factory activity data out of China and...
kitco.com
Record central bank buying lifts global gold demand, WGC says
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Central banks bought a record 399 tonnes of gold worth around $20 billion in the third quarter of 2022, helping to lift global demand for the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. Demand for gold was also strong from jewellers and buyers...
kitco.com
Gold a bit weaker just ahead of FOMC meeting
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in midday U.S. trading Monday. Silver is trading near steady. A sharply higher U.S. dollar index and lower crude oil prices to start the trading week are bearish outside market forces for the metals markets. December gold was last down $3.80 at $1,641.20 and December silver was up $0.018 at $19.165.
kitco.com
Hedge funds will remain bearish on gold price until the Fed slows its pace of tightening
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Analysts note that hedge funds currently have low expectations that the Federal Reserve is ready to slow its...
kitco.com
Commodity stocks boost UK shares to near seven-week high
Nov 1 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 hit its highest level in nearly seven weeks on Tuesday as commodity stocks rallied ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve verdict, while BP turned choppy after hitting a 2-1/2 year high following its results. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) jumped 1.6%, while...
kitco.com
U.S. dollar climbs as Fed likely to deliver another big hike; sterling slumps
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The dollar gained across the board on Monday, regaining some ground it lost earlier in the month, bolstered by expectations of another supersized rate increase at this week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. In contrast, sterling was on the defensive against the dollar and...
Comments / 0