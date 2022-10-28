ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

rejournals.com

Mid-America brokers sale of Home Depot property in Detroit market

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales Group recently brokered the sale of a single-tenant triple net property leased to The Home Depot in Dearborn, Michigan, in the Detroit market. The 111,805-square-foot property is a freestanding portion of the Fairlane North Shopping Center in the west suburban Detroit community of...
DEARBORN, MI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Del Webb Breaks Ground on Newest Michigan Community

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, has officially broken ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Located in charming Milford Township off I-96 at Milford Road, the community will grand open in Spring 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005295/en/ Del Webb breaks ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Where do we go From Here? Mental Health and the Detroit Police Department.

Last year, the Detroit Police Department (DPD) rolled out a mental health crisis intervention training program citywide. Then-Interim Detroit Police Chief James White exclusively announced the strategic plan to roll out Crisis Intervention Training (CIT), across its police precincts to the Michigan Chronicle. Mental health professionals have worked alongside officers...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Michigan Election Guide 2022: Races, Proposals and Voting Options

The 2022 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8. Registered voters are gearing up to decide on what is predicted to be monumental key races and statewide ballot proposals during the midterm election. Here’s a look at some of the essential resources and voter information to help...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan: Should You Bag Your Leaves or Just Leaf ’em on the Ground?

Anyone else not have the motivation to rake up leaves and lug lawn bags to the side of the road for pickup? Turns out, you may be doing the environment a favor. Each year, about 8 million tons of leaves are put in landfills. Melissa Hopkins with the National Audubon Society tells NPR that keeping leaves out of landfills can have a significant benefit to your lawn.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Winning $1M Powerball tickets sold at two Michigan locations, including Redford

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two lottery players in Michigan scored $1 million Powerball awards during this weekend's massive jackpot drawing. And there's still more to play as the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot remains elusive. The next drawing, with total potential winnings now up to $1 billion in cash, is scheduled for Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Is ...

Before he suffered two collapsed lungs. Before he had a portion of one of his lungs removed. And long before hospital confinement prevented him from being with his family for Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2020, Chris Johnson spent most of his childhood on Marlowe Street on Detroit’s west side, where he began to establish an intimate relationship with his community.
DETROIT, MI

