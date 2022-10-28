People are harsh. Why do we worry over "if I did this, ..he did that ..." Nobody was hurt, yes it could have been bad, but it wasn't. A ticket is appr., but were human and nobody, including cops, barbers or bakers are perfect. It's wierd. life is a "catch me if you can" in society with too many laws on the books. I dont care what ANYONE says, we all either have or have recently or will in the future commit offenses. Too many laws not to be be able to say that. Some get caught n pulled in, some dont get caught ever, n some get caught n let go; those r the luckiest ones, as no record ruins their life. js But we catch someone enjoying time off and makes a bad move we tend to rant rave, want to bury that person, ruin their livelihood and lock them away. Can someone tell me where the compassion went? Would you want your husband treated like that? I dont condone bad behavior, and yes he did wrong, but a "scare" in one person's view doesn't mean we should ruin this man's life.
yes its sad this cop steal has a job just like his chife that got pulled over 100 times for speeding in his SUV and has never got a ticket because his there bosses then barged about it that he was drivering over 100mph he got away with it lol yes how can he steal be on the job also thats called braking thr law also but I guess the law or above all laws in Louisiana sad they cant get a handle on the killing going on guess because they above the law
Amazing how everyone one else in south Louisiana is detained ASAP…..but not mr Kracker
