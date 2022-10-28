Houston police are on the hunt for a suspect in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff that occurred the morning of Nov. 1. At a press conference Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 1), Rolling Stone reports, Sgt. Michael Arrington shared details that emerged in the shooting’s aftermath. Arrington explained, the Houston Police Department responded to a call of a shooting that came in around 2:34 a.m. at 810 Billiards and Bowling. Statements were taken from employees, who said the crime took place after a private party, hosting around 40 people, had ended.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 22 MINUTES AGO