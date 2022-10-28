The Cass County Board will be holding a truth in taxation hearing next week. Board Chairman Michael Barnett says the County Health Department’s tax levy is being changed due to a one-time appropriation from the American Rescue Plan Act: “Last year, Cass County received some ARPA funds, and we asked the County Health Department to reduce their tax levy. We wanted to reduce the overall real estate taxes for the county, and they graciously did. Then, we used the American Rescue Plan Act funds to reimburse them. We reduced the Cass County Health Department levy by $128,000, and additionally, we reduced our general fund levy by $357,000. The following year, this year, of course the health department needed their $128,000, so we went ahead and included that. Of course, that was $128,000 more than 0 from the prior year, so that’s why this is happening.”

