Related
wlds.com
Cass County Board to Hold Truth In Taxation Hearing Next Week Over Health Department Levy
The Cass County Board will be holding a truth in taxation hearing next week. Board Chairman Michael Barnett says the County Health Department’s tax levy is being changed due to a one-time appropriation from the American Rescue Plan Act: “Last year, Cass County received some ARPA funds, and we asked the County Health Department to reduce their tax levy. We wanted to reduce the overall real estate taxes for the county, and they graciously did. Then, we used the American Rescue Plan Act funds to reimburse them. We reduced the Cass County Health Department levy by $128,000, and additionally, we reduced our general fund levy by $357,000. The following year, this year, of course the health department needed their $128,000, so we went ahead and included that. Of course, that was $128,000 more than 0 from the prior year, so that’s why this is happening.”
wlds.com
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative selects new president/CEO
The Board of Directors of Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative has announced a new president & CEO. Sean Middleton has been appointed to replace David Stuva, who announced his retirement after 23 years of service earlier this year. Middletown previously worked for Illinois Electric Cooperative as master of engineering for 23...
advantagenews.com
Madison County Clerk addresses subcircuit ballot issue
The judicial subcircuit precinct 3 in Edwardsville has gotten some attention over the past week due to an issue with the early voting ballot. About 160 addresses in Edwardsville were identified as being mistakenly included in the precinct, and about 15 were given ballots including an option for that race that should not have. The Madison County Clerk says the issue has been identified and is being remedied.
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
WCIA
Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening
Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the median, coming into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.
wlds.com
Pritzker Administration Awards $8.6 Million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park at located at 2001 Eilerman Avenue and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
wlds.com
ISP: IDHS Employee in Rushville Facility Hospitalized After Being Exposed to An Unknown Substance in Mail Room
The Illinois State Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility in Rushville. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents were contacted yesterday at 10:37AM by employees of the IDHS facility in Rushville after another employee was exposed to an unknown substance in the mail room.
Springfield yard waste drop-off, pickup begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs. The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans […]
wlds.com
$2 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in I-72 Traffic Stop
An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis. According to a report by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 66 on Interstate 72 at approximately 2:15 Monday afternoon on a Ford Econoline box truck.
WTHI
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
newschannel20.com
Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Pritzker, Durbin rally Central Illinois Democrats
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker fired up Democrats in Central Illinois on Saturday evening, urging a strong get-out-the-vote effort from the party faithful assembled in the final 10 days until Election Day. Pritzker, speaking at the Illinois AFL-CIO headquarters in Springfield, was joined by Sen. Dick Durbin, 13th Congressional...
wlds.com
Gov. Pritzker’s Office, DCFS Release Statement In Macoupin County Toddler’s Death
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Governor JB Pritzker have released statements about the death of a 3-year old boy in Macoupin County last week. Hunter Lee Drew died last week after being thrown against a wall at a home in Carlinville and then was driven around in a vehicle without medical attention after the incident, according to charging documents against 33 year old Ashley N. Bottoms of Carlinville who is accused of Involuntary Manslaughter and Endangering the Life of a Child causing Death in Drew’s death.
foxillinois.com
Food drive held at Central Illinois Foodbank
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Central Illinois Foodbank held a drive-thru food distribution on Friday. People received a variety of healthy and fresh produce. The food given out was purchased through a grant from the Arby's Foundation. The food bank says that they've seen an increase in people using their...
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
WAND TV
Springfield man arrested for 3rd Base shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Antwan Davis of Springfield was arrested on a Sangamon County warrant according to a release from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies were called to the 3rd Base Sports bar on October 27 for reports of shots being fired outside the business. The suspects fled before law enforcement arrived on the scene.
wlds.com
List of Trick or Treat Times For the Area
Here is a list of Trick or Treat Times for municipalities that we cover with our listening area. If your municipality is not listed, we could not find a public notice for set trick or treating hours. Contact your local authorities if you have any questions. Remember, if you don’t wish to participate in trick or treating, leave your porch light off the next two nights no matter where you live.
wlds.com
Illinois AP: 6 Western Guards Involved in Earvin Beating Have Not Seen Punishment
Three Illinois Department of Corrections guards formerly employed at Western Illinois Correctional Facility in Mt. Sterling are facing life imprisonment in connection to a prisoner in 2018 while 6 of their co-workers involved in the incident continue to work and have been promoted and received pay raises. The Illinois Associated...
wlds.com
Four Lincoln Land Singing Students Compete in National Competition
Four Lincoln Land Community College Music students studying voice competed at the National Association of Teachers of Singing Central Region Conference held Oct. 21-22 in Bourbonnais with college students from Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. Jack John Barham of Chatham qualified to advance to the national level in the classical tenor,...
