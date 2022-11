Sally G. Graham, 89, longtime resident of Lee’s Summit, MO, died peacefully while sleeping at the John Knox Village Care Center on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Sally was born August 11, 1933 in Chicago, IL. To Florence (Penwell) and Albert Lewis. Sally married the love of her life, John C. Graham, Sr. on September 17, 1955, in Richmond, MO. John and Sally had nine sons, eighteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; son Scott (Edie) and their son John Matthew; John, Jr. and children Ryan and Megan; Andy (Nancy) and children Jack, Michael and Katherine; Bruce (Joy) and children Brandon, John and Joe; Brian (Brenda) and children Claire, Lucy and Henry; Doug and children Tiffany and Sara; Don (Luz) and his children Austin and Thomas; David; Michael (Tracy) and his children James and Lily.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO