ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Shifting Dynamics: A New Era Of L&E-Related Legal Matters

Finding labor and employment (L&E) lawyers with relevant experience has become more difficult in this talent-constrained market, and regulatory oversight is increasing and becoming. more aggressive. Many companies are facing unionization attempts while their backlog of investigations continues to grow. How can legal leaders continue to cost-effectively address L&E investigations...
abovethelaw.com

Why Corporate-Versus-Corporate Lawsuits Are Frequently Undervalued

Set aside for a moment cases that have no real plaintiff: Mass torts, for example, or securities fraud class actions. Someone is named as a plaintiff in those cases, but that person is largely irrelevant; the plaintiffs’ lawyers are calling the shots. Set aside for a moment individual-versus-corporate lawsuits,...
abovethelaw.com

Lawyers -- Our Only Hope In The Metaverse!

One of the great paradoxes of the legal profession is that lawyers are stereotyped as allergic to technology while simultaneously being at the bleeding edge of the way society interacts with technological advancement. The Association of Corporate Counsel Annual Gathering in Las Vegas, which I attended last week, provided a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
abovethelaw.com

John Eastman Shocked To Find That His Failure To Plan Is Not The Federal Judiciary's Emergency

John Eastman and his lawyers are doing a bit, right? This is all some jackass prank gone totally awry, and any moment now Trump’s erstwhile coup lawyer is going to take off the fright wig and turn out to be Andy Kaufman. There is no other possible explanation for the shitshow dumpster fire that took place over the past three days in the Central District of California and the Ninth Circuit.
abovethelaw.com

Top 50 Biglaw Firm To Merge With Successful Venture Capital Boutique

The fourth quarter has been filled with “robust” merger activity among Biglaw firms. Global giant Dentons announced a historic combination with Indian firm Link Legal, Morrison & Foerster announced a merger with litigation boutique Durie Tangri, and now Am Law top 50 firm Perkins Coie is getting in on the action by announcing a combination with Kluk Farber Law.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy