Beaverton, OR

kptv.com

Sheriff: Large amount of fentanyl found in man’s underwear during arrest in Orchards

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A large amount of fentanyl was found in an unusual location during a stolen vehicle investigation in Clark County on Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on routine patrol at about 9:40 p.m. when he located a stolen vehicle parked in the 7-Eleven store in Orchards. A man was seen getting out of the vehicle and going into the store.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Man in custody after his mother found stabbed to death in Beaverton home, police say

Officers arrested a man Thursday night after finding his mother dead in a Southwest Beaverton home, the Beaverton Police Department said. Police were called to a single-family house in the 12700 block of Southwest Tupelo Lane at about 4:15 p.m. after a report of an assault with a sword. There, officers found Audrey Schaff, 73, with multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene, police said.
BEAVERTON, OR
KGW

Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries

PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man guilty of killing man and dog, wounding woman during eviction dispute, jury finds

A Multnomah County jury on Friday convicted a Portland landlord of murder, attempted murder and animal abuse in an eviction dispute that turned deadly in 2019. Reza C. Mardani showed no emotion as a judge announced the verdict convicting him of second-degree murder in the death of George Atkeson, the attempted murder and assault of Darlene Kelley, and first-degree aggravated animal abuse in the death of their dog, Mai Tai.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland

Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
KELSO, WA
kptv.com

Westview High School briefly locked down after prank call: officials

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - There was a large police presence outside of Westview High School in Washington County on Monday around noon after a prank call about a shooter, according to authorities. Public Communications Officer for the Beaverton School District Shellie Bailey-Shah said the school was put on lockdown...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

