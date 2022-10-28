ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?

I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado

A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heartwarming thanks to some pretty awesome women in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault. Morgan...
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested

A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

