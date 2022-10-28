Read full article on original website
Electric school buses will soon make their way to South Dakota
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) – Some South Dakota schools will soon have electric buses in their fleet as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The program was created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be awarding five billion dollars over the next...
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
South Dakota ready to start medical donation program
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota pharmacies will soon be able to voluntarily accept many types of unopened prescriptions and medical devices that can be donated to other patients. The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee gave the proposed regulations the go-ahead Tuesday. “I like the program,” Senator Timothy Johns, a...
DSS: Adoptive families needed in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are more than 100 children eligible for adoption in South Dakota, according to the Department of Social Services (DSS). DSS says there is “an ongoing need” for families willing to adopt siblings, older children, and children with medical and behavioral needs.
SD video lottery businesses told to keep posting odds
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An attempt to modernize a requirement that video lottery businesses in South Dakota show the odds of winning has been blocked. A 1991 state law requires businesses post odds of winning at or near video lottery terminals. The South Dakota Lottery Commission wanted to let them post a computer link to a state website showing odds for each game.
2 brothers found guilty in 2019 kidnapping, torturing case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal jury has found two brothers guilty of kidnapping and torturing a woman in 2019. The case triggered an Endangered Missing Persons Advisory and made headlines across South Dakota. That July, Jesse Sierra offered his ex-girlfriend a ride home from work. But, rather...
How can elected officials advocate with regard to a ballot question in SD?
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Polls will open on Election Day in one week, and Initiated Measure 27 is on the South Dakota ballot; it would legalize recreational marijuana for adults who are at least 21 years old. When Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken attended a news conference and...
Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. The race has been inundated with outside spending, with super PACs unaffiliated with either the Lee or McMullin...
Attorney to handle voter fraud, threat complaints in SD on election day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Any complaints of voter intimidation, threats against staff, or fraud can be reported to a United States Assistant Attorney on election day. Ann Hoffman was appointed District Election Officer for South Dakota by U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell. Hoffman will oversee the Election Day Program on November 8 to handle any complaints from South Dakota regarding the election.
Gun laws are on the midterm ballots in these states
(NEXSTAR) — In the wake of several mass shootings this year and in years past, gun legislation remains a key issue for many voters going into the midterm election this year. While federal lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act back in June, the legislation still leaves many gaps for states to fill in with their own regulations — or not.
