ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Electric school buses will soon make their way to South Dakota

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) – Some South Dakota schools will soon have electric buses in their fleet as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The program was created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be awarding five billion dollars over the next...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota ready to start medical donation program

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota pharmacies will soon be able to voluntarily accept many types of unopened prescriptions and medical devices that can be donated to other patients. The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee gave the proposed regulations the go-ahead Tuesday. “I like the program,” Senator Timothy Johns, a...
GEORGIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

DSS: Adoptive families needed in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are more than 100 children eligible for adoption in South Dakota, according to the Department of Social Services (DSS). DSS says there is “an ongoing need” for families willing to adopt siblings, older children, and children with medical and behavioral needs.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD video lottery businesses told to keep posting odds

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An attempt to modernize a requirement that video lottery businesses in South Dakota show the odds of winning has been blocked. A 1991 state law requires businesses post odds of winning at or near video lottery terminals. The South Dakota Lottery Commission wanted to let them post a computer link to a state website showing odds for each game.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

2 brothers found guilty in 2019 kidnapping, torturing case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal jury has found two brothers guilty of kidnapping and torturing a woman in 2019. The case triggered an Endangered Missing Persons Advisory and made headlines across South Dakota. That July, Jesse Sierra offered his ex-girlfriend a ride home from work. But, rather...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. The race has been inundated with outside spending, with super PACs unaffiliated with either the Lee or McMullin...
UTAH STATE
KELOLAND TV

Attorney to handle voter fraud, threat complaints in SD on election day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Any complaints of voter intimidation, threats against staff, or fraud can be reported to a United States Assistant Attorney on election day. Ann Hoffman was appointed District Election Officer for South Dakota by U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell. Hoffman will oversee the Election Day Program on November 8 to handle any complaints from South Dakota regarding the election.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Gun laws are on the midterm ballots in these states

(NEXSTAR) — In the wake of several mass shootings this year and in years past, gun legislation remains a key issue for many voters going into the midterm election this year. While federal lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act back in June, the legislation still leaves many gaps for states to fill in with their own regulations — or not.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy