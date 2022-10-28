Read full article on original website
inplaymagazine.com
Medal Haul for St. Clair Cross Country at Provincials
Home » College » St. Clair College » Medal Haul for St. Clair Cross Country at Provincials. Medal Haul for St. Clair Cross Country at Provincials. The St. Clair College Cross Country teams have reason to celebrate after winning a Men’s Team Gold and a Women’s Team Silver on Saturday at the OCAA Provincial Championships hosted by Confederation College. The event was held at the Lappe Nordic Centre in Kaministiquia, ON which is 20km northwest of Thunder Bay. Saints’ male racers also had tremendous individual performances that included a Silver Medal from 2nd year runner Jacob Fitzpatrick (Tecumseh, ON/Tecumseh Vista) and a Bronze Medal from 5th year runner Tyler Jones (LaSalle, ON/Sandwich).
Waterford Mott outscores Saginaw Heritage in 140-point football playoff opener
Saginaw Heritage and Waterford Mott combined for the second-most points in Michigan high school football history. But Heritage coach Justin Thelen did not feel like celebrating.
Michigan high school football playoffs: Pairings for second round matchups
Dates and times were released Monday. 11-player District finals Division 1 ...
fox2detroit.com
Winning $1M Powerball tickets sold at two Michigan locations, including Redford
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two lottery players in Michigan scored $1 million Powerball awards during this weekend's massive jackpot drawing. And there's still more to play as the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot remains elusive. The next drawing, with total potential winnings now up to $1 billion in cash, is scheduled for Monday.
1240 WJIM
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Winter Season in Michigan Will Have Plenty of Snow and Rain
I can't think of anyone I know who looks forward to winter's in Michigan. Winter officially begins on the shortest day of the year, December 21, 2022. According to the Farmer's Almanac, we'll have plenty of snow, rain, and slush. In fact, Michigan will also see record breaking cold temperatures as well.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Patricia Spencer, Pamela Hobley vanished from a small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago
OSCODA, Mich. – Patricia Spencer and Pamela Sue Hobley vanished from their small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago. Spencer was 16 years old and Hobley was 15 years old when they disappeared from Oscoda, Michigan. They were last seen on Oct. 31, 1969, the day of a homecoming football game.
2 Michigan Lottery players win $1 million as Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion
No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but two Michigan Lottery players won $1 million. Two tickets matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night — 19-31-40-46-57 — to win a $1 million. Those tickets were purchased at: ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what people across the states call the night before Halloween
It has come to my attention that not everyone calls the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night” after a TikTok went viral explaining that we Michiganders might actually be in the minority. I don’t know about you, but I grew up calling the night before Halloween Devil’s Night....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Have your umbrellas handy on Halloween as rain is expected in Metro Detroit
After one round of dense fog on Saturday Morning significantly dropping visibilities, we could see more patchy dense fog heading throughout the morning hours on Sunday thanks to the light East wind bringing moisture off of Lake Erie. Otherwise, expect the clouds to be on the increase in advance of our next system heading towards the region, which will bring rain into Southeastern Michigan for Halloween on Monday..
US 103.1
Kick The Winter Blues: 5 Ways To Keep That Michigan Seasonal Depression Away
Summers here in Michigan are undeniably breathtaking. From the woods to the lakes, it's easy to see why anyone would want to live here. But, of course, with everything good there comes a yin to your yang... and Michigan winters are rough. While there is no easy way to keep...
northernexpress.com
A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds
If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
Tonight's Forecast: Rain moving in from the south for Halloween
Cloudy today with temperatures rising to the lower 60s. The chance for rain develops late in the evening and overnight Monday morning, with showers arriving from the south.
Michigan Prop 2 supporters far outraising opponents and leading in polls
Promote the Vote 2022, the organizers of Proposal 2, are far outraising their top opposition in a quest to expand voting rights and access in Michigan. The committee raised nearly $12 million between July 21 and Oct. 23, according to its pre-election campaign finance report. The biggest donations came from liberal big-money groups.
A List of the Best Amish Restaurants in Michigan
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Michigan's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
Here’s how you can remain anonymous in Michigan if you win the Powerball jackpot
LANSING, MI -- Imagine you’ve just won a near record-setting jackpot like the $825 million Powerball prize that’s up for grabs Saturday night. There might be tears, there might be yelling and screaming, there might even be a few phone calls to trusted friends and family to share the good news.
US 103.1
Have You Tried These 5 Michigan Made Pops That Aren’t Faygo or Vernors?
We all love a pop, soda, or a cold drink...whatever name you call it, there's something special about a sugary treat with your meal or on the go. When it comes to refreshments, you also have a multitude of options. Possibly you're sick of the same national soda brands that you see in every restaurant and convenience store. Or maybe you just want to support a more local business - either way, Michigan has a multitude of pops that you can drink that are from right here in the mitten.
The Detroit Free Press
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
