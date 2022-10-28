ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair, MI

Medal Haul for St. Clair Cross Country at Provincials

Home » College » St. Clair College » Medal Haul for St. Clair Cross Country at Provincials. Medal Haul for St. Clair Cross Country at Provincials. The St. Clair College Cross Country teams have reason to celebrate after winning a Men’s Team Gold and a Women’s Team Silver on Saturday at the OCAA Provincial Championships hosted by Confederation College. The event was held at the Lappe Nordic Centre in Kaministiquia, ON which is 20km northwest of Thunder Bay. Saints’ male racers also had tremendous individual performances that included a Silver Medal from 2nd year runner Jacob Fitzpatrick (Tecumseh, ON/Tecumseh Vista) and a Bronze Medal from 5th year runner Tyler Jones (LaSalle, ON/Sandwich).
fox2detroit.com

Winning $1M Powerball tickets sold at two Michigan locations, including Redford

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two lottery players in Michigan scored $1 million Powerball awards during this weekend's massive jackpot drawing. And there's still more to play as the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot remains elusive. The next drawing, with total potential winnings now up to $1 billion in cash, is scheduled for Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Have your umbrellas handy on Halloween as rain is expected in Metro Detroit

After one round of dense fog on Saturday Morning significantly dropping visibilities, we could see more patchy dense fog heading throughout the morning hours on Sunday thanks to the light East wind bringing moisture off of Lake Erie. Otherwise, expect the clouds to be on the increase in advance of our next system heading towards the region, which will bring rain into Southeastern Michigan for Halloween on Monday..
northernexpress.com

A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds

If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

A List of the Best Amish Restaurants in Michigan

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Michigan's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Have You Tried These 5 Michigan Made Pops That Aren’t Faygo or Vernors?

We all love a pop, soda, or a cold drink...whatever name you call it, there's something special about a sugary treat with your meal or on the go. When it comes to refreshments, you also have a multitude of options. Possibly you're sick of the same national soda brands that you see in every restaurant and convenience store. Or maybe you just want to support a more local business - either way, Michigan has a multitude of pops that you can drink that are from right here in the mitten.
The Detroit Free Press

I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion

I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...

