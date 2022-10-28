ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

CBS19

Lufkin police ID suspect re-arrested after reportedly escaping custody, car-jacking victim

GARRISON, Texas — A suspect who reportedly car-jacked a victim, robbed a Lufkin cash store at gunpoint and escaped custody in Deep East Texas has been re-arrested. According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, identified as Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston, was taken back into custody around 10:50 p.m. after authorities shut down Highway 59 to search for him.
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff's Department, Community Members Locate Stolen 4-Wheeler

On October 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began working the report of a 2021 Honda Rancher 400 that was stolen from a property on Highway 7 E in Center. Deputies were able to obtain video footage of the suspect driving the four-wheeler and turning...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
East Texas News

Former county investigator Carroll arrested

CROCKETT – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest last Thursday of a former county employee on multiple charges. Buck Carroll, 57, of Crockett, who worked as an investigator with the Houston County Attorney’s Office, was arrested on charges ranging from official oppression to third-degree felony prohibited sexual conduct.
CROCKETT, TX
ketk.com

Diesel spill causes road shutdown in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road is shut down due to a diesel spill as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line and managed to pull off the main part of the loop.
LUFKIN, TX
US105

You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson

It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
HENDERSON, TX
East Texas News

Elvis returning to East Texas

He’s got the hair. He’s got the dance moves. He’s even got the pinky finger positioned just right. His attention to detail has made Travis Powell one of the best Elvis Presley Tribute Artists in the world, and he’ll soon be performing two shows nearby. He will be at the Lufkin Pines Theater at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at the Huntsville Old Town Theater at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.
HUNTSVILLE, TX

