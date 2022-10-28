Read full article on original website
robin allgyer
3d ago
what is the state doing with all the money from our pfd's? I want to know! This shouldn't be happening with all the money we have. Spending is crazy and stop the raises for everyone for 6 years! What is so bad about a state income tax or sales tax? fat cats just don't want to pay up that's why!
kinyradio.com
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring...
alaskasnewssource.com
Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program
Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
kinyradio.com
Here’s where Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the state’s growing child care problem
(Alaska Beacon) - The cost of preschool child care is a growing problem in Alaska, one of 33 states where the annual cost of day care exceeds the cost of college tuition. Here, the University of Alaska Fairbanks charges $9,870 per year; the latest available estimates of child care costs predate the COVID-19 pandemic and range between $10,000 and $14,000 per year.
kinyradio.com
New Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. boss starts Nov. 8
Interim Alaska revenue commissioner Deven Mitchell sits for an interview with the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board of directors on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - Deven Mitchell will start work as the head of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. on Nov. 8, a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ordinance to assist nonprofits tabled by Wasilla city council
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - An ordinance that would have financially benefited nonprofits in Wasilla was tabled during the last regular city council meeting on Oct. 24. Ordinance Serial No. 22-33 would have amended the Fiscal Year 2023 budget by appropriating $400,000 of city funds to support the Community Grant Program that was adopted Sep. 26.
alaskasnewssource.com
Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
alaskasnewssource.com
Halloween with a chill, November brings snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and many other areas of the state are seeing a chill as the trick-or-treat hours are in play Monday night. The chill will still be there as we start the month of November, along with a chance of snow. It will be a mix of snow and rain for Southeast Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Blustery winds for Halloween 2022
seniorvoicealaska.com
Electric vehicle was a good choice, says Alaskan
Richard Sewell came to Alaska in 1981 for a job at the Municipality of Anchorage as Regional Economist. He owned a couple of seafood businesses, and subsequently went to work in 2004 for the Dept. of Transportation Division of Statewide Aviation. Recently, he was hired as the Merrill Field Airport Manager in Anchorage.
kdll.org
Evening newscast — Oct. 31, 2022
Feel like you've been getting a lot of campaign texts this year? You're not alone. Plus, a book about the history of Moose Pass is selected for Alaska Book Week.
alaskapublic.org
Walker and Gara band together in Alaska governor’s race with a joint ad against Dunleavy
Gubernatorial candidates Bill Walker and Les Gara took the unusual step Friday of releasing a joint online advertisement against their Republican opponent, incumbent governor Mike Dunleavy. Walker, an independent, and Gara, a Democrat, have both said they are running to unseat Dunleavy. The ad, featuring Walker’s running mate Heidi Drygas,...
alaskapublic.org
‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters
On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
thealaska100.com
Give thanks for these great events around Alaska this November
Break out the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy and make time for family, fun and community this Thanksgiving. We’ve carved out a list of events that’ll provide a bounty of good times:. • Anchorage’s tree lighting ceremony: Gather downtown to see Santa and his reindeer as they light...
alaskasnewssource.com
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early in-person voting is underway for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, including in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Nome, Palmer, Soldotna, and Wasilla. “Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem
We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Stalker – October 29, 2022
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
Delta Discovery
Vote Yes for a Constitutional Convention
As an Alaska Native woman, I’m voting yes on Ballot Measure 1 for a Constitutional Convention on November 8th for two main reasons. First, I believe we can have better representation from Alaska Natives and women when the delegates are elected this time. In 1955, when we had the original convention, there was only one Alaska Native and six women out of fifty five (55) people. The rest were non-Native men. The views of Alaska Natives and women are needed and will be a much greater part of a convention now.
youralaskalink.com
New Busses For Public Transit
Added by atagliaferri on October 27, 2022. We begin with exciting news for folks who get around Anchorage using public transit!. The city has added some shiny new additions to its fleet. Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart shows us the new wheels coming to a bus stop near you.
radiokenai.com
Widespread Snow Event For South Central Tuesday Into Wednesday
According to the National Weather Service in Anchorage, a low pressure system will move in from the west Tuesday, bringing a front that will lift from southwest to northeast over Southcentral beginning Tuesday night. Snow is expected to spread in over the Kenai Peninsula beginning Tuesday night. Snow will then...
