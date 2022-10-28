Read full article on original website
webcenterfairbanks.com
FNSB Central Recycling Facility to reopen November 1
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Central Recycling Facility is opening back up to the public at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, after four months of closure. The facility was initially closed on July 1 when the contract with its operator ended, and the closure...
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem
We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
Notes from the trail: Valentines Day will be same as Election Day for Kenai mayor, and Nick Begich does epic video exposing Peltola’s leftist votes
Photo above: Rep. Kevin McCabe and Sen. Mike Shower’s Trunk or Treat entry in Big Lake on Halloween night for the kids. It’s an annual tradition, so kids can go trick-or-treating. The event was held at Big Lake Lions Club. Kenai special election: The Kenai Peninsula Borough has...
kmxt.org
Midday Report October 31, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A look at the Marine Mammal Protection Act on it’s 50th anniversary, with a view from St Paul Island. Middle school students in Ketchikan have spent more than a month learning songs in languages from all around the world. And kindergarten and first-grade students in Anchor Point are learning how to play the violin at school.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Retired Alaska State Trooper Lantz Dahlke named as Fairbanks MMIP investigator
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As the states puts more emphasis on investigating murdered and missing indigenous person (MMIP) cases, a new addition to the unit has been made. On Oct. 24, retired State Trooper, Lt. Lantz Dahlke became the latest addition to the MMIP investigation unit. Dahlke began his career...
alaskabeacon.com
After sexual-harassment lawsuit, Alaska governor candidate says it is ‘honorable’ to finish campaign
Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce confirmed on Wednesday that he will continue his campaign despite a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a Kenai Peninsula Borough employee while he served as the borough’s mayor. “We’re in this race to the very end,” he said during a broadcast of KSRM-AM...
webcenterfairbanks.com
A man is dead after routine traffic stop
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
