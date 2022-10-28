ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

FNSB Central Recycling Facility to reopen November 1

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Central Recycling Facility is opening back up to the public at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, after four months of closure. The facility was initially closed on July 1 when the contract with its operator ended, and the closure...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem

We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
ALASKA STATE
Midday Report October 31, 2022

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A look at the Marine Mammal Protection Act on it’s 50th anniversary, with a view from St Paul Island. Middle school students in Ketchikan have spent more than a month learning songs in languages from all around the world. And kindergarten and first-grade students in Anchor Point are learning how to play the violin at school.
KETCHIKAN, AK
A man is dead after routine traffic stop

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
FAIRBANKS, AK

