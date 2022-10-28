Lions' Injury Report: 6 Players Out against Dolphins

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 8 injury report released Friday.

The Detroit Lions will likely have two of their key offensive weapons returning against the Miami Dolphins .

Running back D'Andre Swift provided Detroit's offense a certain level of explosiveness, which contributed to the team getting off to a hot start offensively earlier in the season.

“He is trending in the right direction. Just getting him back out there on the field and getting him back into the swing of things, I’ll say is important," Duce Staley told reporters Friday, via MLive . "Just the little things from putting the ball away, running routes, making sure his eyes are in the right place. Just stuff we do every day with other running backs.”

Not having a healthy Amon-Ra St. Brown the past couple of games has also been a contributing factor why the team has only scored six total points in eight quarters.

“It would be good (to get both St. Brown and Swift back),” Campbell said prior to practice Friday. “I mean, those two guys can account for a lot of offense, a lot of production in our offense. So having both of them back is a big jolt.”

Detroit Lions' Week Friday Injury Report