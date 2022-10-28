ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Indicted APD officer Justin Berry returns to court Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — An indicted Austin Police Department (APD) officer, who is accused of using excessive force during social justice protests in 2020, was back in court Monday morning. Justin Berry is one of 19 APD officers who were indicted by a Travis County grand jury in February 2022....
2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges

AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
County judge lifts Williamson County burn ban

The burn ban for Williamson County was lifted Oct. 28. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After heavy rain swept through Central Texas on Oct. 28, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell lifted the county's burn ban put in place 10 days earlier. “Due to the recent rains and cooler weather, I am lifting...
Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on McKie Drive in northeast Austin. Police said a call for service came in at around 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near the Flats at the Cameron apartment complex. The caller, who police identified as the property manager of the apartment complex, reported finding a man lying down in the bathroom of an apartment that should have been vacant.
Police investigate attempted kidnapping of UT Austin student

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an attempted kidnapping of a UT Austin student. UT Austin police said sometime after 4 a.m., APD officers responded to the 2700 block of Nueces regarding an attempted kidnapping of a UT Austin student. Officers searched the area, but were...
Trooper shoots, kills suspected car thief

(Seguin) – A suspected car thief was shot and killed by a Texas DPS Trooper Friday night in the Love’s Truck Stop parking lot. DPS Trooper Sgt. Kenny Mata says the incident began just after 7:40 p.m. at the truck stop located in the 3100 block of I-10. Mata says a Guadalupe County Constable was said to have eyes on and was following what he believed was a stolen pick-up truck throughout the parking lot.
Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured

AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
