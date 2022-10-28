Read full article on original website
Indicted APD officer Justin Berry returns to court Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — An indicted Austin Police Department (APD) officer, who is accused of using excessive force during social justice protests in 2020, was back in court Monday morning. Justin Berry is one of 19 APD officers who were indicted by a Travis County grand jury in February 2022....
APD investigates suspicious death in St. Johns area
The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the St. Johns area Monday afternoon.
Affidavit: Man throws alcohol in eyes of Austin Subway worker, threatens store manager with knife
A man is in jail after being accused of throwing alcohol in the eyes of a Subway employee and threatening the store manager with a knife while making racist remarks, according to court documents.
Security guard assaulted at Trinity Center in downtown Austin
A security guard working at the Trinity Center on Friday was injured after being assaulted by a woman who attempted to stab him, according to court documents.
63 pounds of marijuana seized by Williamson County Sheriff's Department
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office seized 63 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Oct. 25. According to the department, deputies found the drugs after stopping a vehicle on IH-35 for a traffic violation. While investigating the vehicle, deputies reportedly found the marijuana hidden inside luggage.
Ascension Medical Group now providing primary health care in Leander, Georgetown area
Ascension Medical Group opened a primary care facility aimed to serve Leander, Georgetown and surrounding areas Aug. 29. (Courtesy Ascension Medical Group) Ascension Medical Group held a grand opening for a primary care facility at 19376 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Ste. 200, Georgetown, on Aug. 29. The family medicine clinic aims...
2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident in Austin on Sunday. The crash happened at 1015 E.Yager Lane at around 9:30 p.m. According to the Police, two people were involved in a two-vehicle crash. One person suffered minor injuries.
County judge lifts Williamson County burn ban
The burn ban for Williamson County was lifted Oct. 28. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After heavy rain swept through Central Texas on Oct. 28, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell lifted the county's burn ban put in place 10 days earlier. “Due to the recent rains and cooler weather, I am lifting...
Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on McKie Drive in northeast Austin. Police said a call for service came in at around 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near the Flats at the Cameron apartment complex. The caller, who police identified as the property manager of the apartment complex, reported finding a man lying down in the bathroom of an apartment that should have been vacant.
Austin Lighthouse opens new center to assist people with visual impairment
The association offers education, training, advocacy and community for blind and visually impaired individuals in Travis County and its surrounding areas. (Courtesy Austin Lighthouse) The Travis County Association for the Blind/Austin Lighthouse opened its Microsoft Certification Center on Oct. 18 at 4512 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Austin. The center was...
Texas man charged with over 20 counts of aggravated burglary in Austin area
Austin Police arrested Brian Degrate, 33, for his connection to at least 16 robberies in North Austin, and charged him with 21 counts of aggravated robbery.
Police investigate attempted kidnapping of UT Austin student
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an attempted kidnapping of a UT Austin student. UT Austin police said sometime after 4 a.m., APD officers responded to the 2700 block of Nueces regarding an attempted kidnapping of a UT Austin student. Officers searched the area, but were...
Trooper shoots, kills suspected car thief
(Seguin) – A suspected car thief was shot and killed by a Texas DPS Trooper Friday night in the Love’s Truck Stop parking lot. DPS Trooper Sgt. Kenny Mata says the incident began just after 7:40 p.m. at the truck stop located in the 3100 block of I-10. Mata says a Guadalupe County Constable was said to have eyes on and was following what he believed was a stolen pick-up truck throughout the parking lot.
Suspect in custody after SWAT called to northwest Austin apartment complex
APD tweeted that there's a SWAT incident in the 8500 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway (Loop 360). The area is near where Spicewood Springs Road and Bluffstone Lane intersect with Loop 360.
Austin area man’s bathrooms ruined after neighborhood construction
A Wells Branch man said an AT&T contractor caused damage to a sewer line outside his home, causing a sewage overflow in his house.
Caught on camera: Uptick in vehicle burglaries near Zilker Park, Barton Springs
Detective Manning said if you do become the victim of a car burglary, report it to the police department using 311 or the police department's online reporting tool.
Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
