The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.

1 DAY AGO