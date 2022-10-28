Read full article on original website
From 'The Exorcist' to 'Psycho' 11 Scariest Movies Ever, According to Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese is a big horror fan. Over the years, he has heaped praise on dozens of creepy movies. Some of his favorites include David Cronenberg's Shivers, The Fog by John Carpenter, Ari Aster's Hereditary, and the excellent miniseries The Enfield Haunting. Most recently, he gushed over Ti West's Pearl, calling it "a wild, mesmerizing, deeply — and I mean deeply — disturbing 102 minutes."
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Trailer Reunites the Gang for a Very Hollywood Affair
Get your popcorn ready as Peacock has released the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The eight-episode limited series is set to close off the storyline of Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) and his friends that began all the way back in 1999. Released during the Urbanworld Film Festival in the same place where the franchise kicked off, the new footage brings the old gang back together for one last bumpy ride together that will take Harper to Hollywood.
Rihanna Releases "Lift Me Up" Music Video Featuring ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Footage
The tear-jerking video for Rihanna's new song "Lift Me Up" - which will be featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - has finally arrived. The track was co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler, and was penned to honor the life of the film's late titular hero Chadwick Boseman who died in 2020 following a devastating battle with colon cancer.
How to Watch 'The Wonder' Starring Florence Pugh
Coming in hot from the massive box office run of Don’t Worry Darling, Academy Award-nominated actress Florence Pugh is back with her latest project, The Wonder. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, The Wonder is a period drama that follows English nurse Lib Wright (Pugh), assigned to watch a young girl who has not eaten a single thing for months.
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Image Shows the Return of Stephen Lang
We have a brand new look at Stephen Lang's Colonel Quaritch in next month's eagerly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water, courtesy of Fandango. The James Cameron-directed sci-fi epic - which is shaping up to be over three hours long - is set to be the kind of action-packed showcase that audiences have come to expect from the auteur, and Quaritch is set to antagonize our heroes, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) even further.
Madisynn From "She-Hulk," Charlie From "Twilight," And 16 More Minor Characters With Serious Main Character Energy
I don't care who the villain of The Devil Wears Prada was, but Nigel was definitely the hero.
Gene Tierney's Starring Role in 'Laura' Highlights the Impossible Struggle for Perfection
The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Shows the African Nation at War
With the highly anticipated release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only 10 days away, Marvel Studios celebrates the occasion with the release of a brand-new TV spot, titled "Remember," featuring some new footage from the upcoming sequel. While the new TV Spot didn't provide any additional plot details, it does...
Kit Harrington Comments on His MCU Future as Black Knight After 'Eternals'
Fans were really hyped about Kit Harington’s entry in the MCU with Eternals. After Game of Thrones cconcluded, Marvel was quick to cast him as Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight in Chloe Zhao’s movie that also introduced Richard Madden as Ikaris. In a new chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Harington spoke about his casting process and Black Knight’s MCU future.
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
‘Red Dawn’ Review: Patrick Swayze’s Charisma Can’t Save the Day in 80s Action Movie
When John Milius' Red Dawn premiered in the 1980s, movie artistry wasn't necessarily at its peak – especially when compared to the deluge of craft playing in movie theaters throughout the 1970s. However, at least the 80s delivered a handful of good action movies including The Terminator, RoboCop, and Raiders of the Lost Ark. Unfortunately, not every action film of this wild decade could be a winner, or even a source of unintentional comedy when viewed through modern eyes. Some, like Red Dawn, were just sleepy and half-realized.
Here’s Why Disney Animation’s Classics Work So Perfectly on Broadway
Twenty-five years ago, Disney Animation’s The Lion King stampeded off the big screen and onto Broadway through director Julie Taymor’s wildly stylized stage adaptation. The musical filled with crowd-pleasing Disney songs later becoming one of the most successful musicals of all time. From Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin to The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Frozen, Disney animated classics have found new life on the musical stage in productions that not only celebrate the spirit of the original films, but also expand on them in ways only capable on the live theatre stage.
'Enola Holmes 2's Director Explains Sam Claflin's Absence in the Sequel Film
Netflix's Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to the 2020 film starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular sister to Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes, will be streaming on November 4, and looking up and down the cast will reveal a glaring absence from the original film. Sam Claflin, who played the duo's oldest sibling Mycroft in the original film, did not make a return in the newly released follow-up with many fans wondering why. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to sit down with the film's director Harry Bradbeer and asked about his exclusion. While Claflin was unable to appear in this film, fans of the actor and the character will be happy to hear that he has an open invitation to return in the future.
How James Gunn's Indie Roots Could Influence DC's Future
In a move that nobody saw coming, this past Tuesday, world-renowned director and genre filmmaking fan favorite, James Gunn, was announced as the co-CEO over DC Studios, alongside mega producer Peter Safran. The two will oversee the company's film, animation, and TV projects, essentially giving DC two Kevin Feige-like figures.
Ralph Macchio Revisits "Emotional" Decision to Write Elizabeth Shue Out of ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise
Even though The Karate Kid remains a beloved franchise, it had shortcomings. For instance, Elizabeth Shue’s character, Ali, was written off with one line in Part II. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio commented on that line,m and how he was too young and busy to realize what it meant for Shue.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Uses Aubrey Plaza to Amp Up the Awkwardness
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. In the premiere of The White Lotus Season 2, the biggest item on the itinerary was not checking out the picturesque locations or partaking in the extravagant meals at this newest destiny location. It wasn’t even about piecing together who among the various characters ended up dead in the water just off the beach. No, it was something that was present in the first season in small doses but is already ramping up even more here.
'Terrifier 2's Damien Leone Reveals How They Made That Bedroom Scene
Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone has been discussing the infamous kill scene involving Allie (Casey Hartnett) in the movie; he revealed how difficult it was to bring to life, in an interview with Variety. This news comes as the film continues to make its mark at the box office as it approaches $8 million dollars. This article does reveal major spoilers for an iconic death scene in the movie.
This Week in Horror: October 31 - November 6
At long last, Happy Halloween! Earlier this month, Marvel took a scary risk that paid off immensely with Werewolf by Night, a Special Presentation shot in black and white that showcases a slew of exciting Marvel characters that have yet to hit the screen. The upcoming Disney+ special Director by Night examines Michael Giacchino’s detailed vision and how he brought it to life with immense care. Lorcan Finnegan’s Nocebo follows a woman experiencing a strange illness and the nanny who tries to care for her. Plus, check out some older horror movies coming to streamers.
