ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Weird Al Yankovic, Daniel Radcliffe, and Evan Rachel Wood talk film ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

By Christine Samra
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwzCB_0iqVMtJX00

Fans are getting insight into how Weird Al Yankovic became weird.

Daniel Radcliffe plays the singer in the autobiographical parody film called “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

While Yankovic’s antics have many rolling with laughter, it’s not always fun and games.

“Even though what I do is comedy and, some would say, is silly and frivolous, we’re very serious about it. There’s craft involved,” Yankovic explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “When you’re doing a movie, particularly, there’s a lot of logistics, there’s a lot of moving pieces and it’s a lot to consider.”

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is getting a biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe

Instead of comics playing the movie’s leads, director Eric Appel, chose real actors instead.

“The film is so crazy he’s like ‘the people playing those characters need to be very grounded and real, and not sort of winking-at-the-camera-joke stuff,'” Radcliffe revealed.

In the film’s trailer, there’s a steamy scene alluding to a romantic affair between the songwriter and Madonna. Evan Rachel Wood plays the Material Girl and dished that the story may not be 100 percent accurate.

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Singer-songwriter | Frank Buckley Interviews

A person revealed to her that the “Like a Virgin” singer did ask Yankovic to parody one of her songs, but didn’t confirm if the two were ever romantically linked.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” starts streaming on the Roku channel on Nov. 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

RSV v. COVID v. flu: Here’s what you need to know

With hospitals already seeing an uptick of RSV cases nationwide, and with the flu and COVID still infecting people, many are worried we could face a challenging few weeks, especially for children.
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Radcliffe on Going ‘Weird’ in His Post-Potter Career, Picking Roles “On the Basis of What Seems Fun”

In the spring of 2020, two films starring Daniel Radcliffe came out, almost back-to-back.  In Escape From Pretoria, he played Tim Jenkin, the real-life anti-apartheid activist and former political prisoner who in 1978 was part of a daring and successful breakout — using secretly made wooden keys — from a South African jail. More from The Hollywood ReporterViral Low-Budget Horror 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)Rachel Shenton Joins Renny Harlin's 'The Strangers' Remake for Lionsgate (Exclusive)AFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer 'L'Immensità' for U.S. In Guns Akimbo, he played Miles, a computer programmer in a...
Collider

‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror

Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
KTLA

Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)

A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

High school football player from Victorville found fatally shot

A high school football player from Victorville was found lying in the street with a fatal gunshot wound over the weekend. Deputies responded to a report of a man down near the intersection of La Mesa Road and Jade Road around 11 p.m. Sunday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Here are the numbers from Monday’s $1B Powerball drawing

Check your tickets — are you the nation’s newest billionaire? On Monday, the numbers were drawn in the second-largest Powerball jackpot in history. The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39 and 59 with 13 pulled as the Powerball. The jackpot for Monday’s drawing was worth more than $1 billion, lottery officials said, after no […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

84K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy