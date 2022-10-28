Weird Al Yankovic, Daniel Radcliffe, and Evan Rachel Wood talk film ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Fans are getting insight into how Weird Al Yankovic became weird.

Daniel Radcliffe plays the singer in the autobiographical parody film called “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

While Yankovic’s antics have many rolling with laughter, it’s not always fun and games.

“Even though what I do is comedy and, some would say, is silly and frivolous, we’re very serious about it. There’s craft involved,” Yankovic explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “When you’re doing a movie, particularly, there’s a lot of logistics, there’s a lot of moving pieces and it’s a lot to consider.”

Instead of comics playing the movie’s leads, director Eric Appel, chose real actors instead.

“The film is so crazy he’s like ‘the people playing those characters need to be very grounded and real, and not sort of winking-at-the-camera-joke stuff,'” Radcliffe revealed.

In the film’s trailer, there’s a steamy scene alluding to a romantic affair between the songwriter and Madonna. Evan Rachel Wood plays the Material Girl and dished that the story may not be 100 percent accurate.

A person revealed to her that the “Like a Virgin” singer did ask Yankovic to parody one of her songs, but didn’t confirm if the two were ever romantically linked.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” starts streaming on the Roku channel on Nov. 4.

