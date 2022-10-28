Read full article on original website
Madisynn From "She-Hulk," Charlie From "Twilight," And 16 More Minor Characters With Serious Main Character Energy
I don't care who the villain of The Devil Wears Prada was, but Nigel was definitely the hero.
What's Leaving Netflix in November 2022
Netflix is looking to have a huge month with a new season of The Crown, the highly anticipated series Wednesday, and new films like Enola Holmes 2 and Slumberland, but like all months, there will also be a handful of titles that will be leaving the service, at least for now. Fan-favorite movies like Clueless starring Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd, the charming Bridget Jones's Baby with Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, and Patrick Dempsey, Steven Spielberg's classic adaptation of The Color Purple starring Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, and Eli Roth's ultra-violent cannibal themed horror movie The Green Inferno, will all be leaving Netflix in the month of November. Series such as From Dusk Till Dawn, Goosebumps, Knight Rider, and Stargate SG-1 will also all be leaving Netflix in November.
How to Watch ‘The Independent’ Starring John Cena
Peacock is all set to release a new thriller film featuring a landmark presidential election campaign with The Independent. The political drama is joining the streaming network’s long list of the latest additions that include releases like Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Black Phone, The Northman, and more. Directed by Amy Rice, The Independent follows the story of a young journalist who uncovers a major conspiracy about a U.S. presidential candidate during the last few weeks of a landmark election campaign that could change the said election, and thus, the future of the nation. Rice is a two-times Emmy-nominated filmmaker and has a resume covering politics and journalism content. She is best known for her previous projects like By the People: The Election of Barack Obama, and has also worked on the writing for the popular HBO series, The Newsroom. The Independent is written by Evan Parter, who is debuting as a feature-film writer with this movie. Parter also serves as one of the producers of the film, along with Sam Bisbee, Theodora Dunlap, Caddy Vanasirikul, and Ryan Cunningham.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Rises 63% in Viewership From Season 1 Premiere
The Season 2 premiere of HBO’s The White Lotus just surpassed 1.5 million national views on Sunday night, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes both cable viewers and streamers on HBO Max. Total cross-platform viewing was up 63% vs. the Season 1 premiere night, which drew approximately...
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Uses Aubrey Plaza to Amp Up the Awkwardness
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. In the premiere of The White Lotus Season 2, the biggest item on the itinerary was not checking out the picturesque locations or partaking in the extravagant meals at this newest destiny location. It wasn’t even about piecing together who among the various characters ended up dead in the water just off the beach. No, it was something that was present in the first season in small doses but is already ramping up even more here.
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Trailer Reunites the Gang for a Very Hollywood Affair
Get your popcorn ready as Peacock has released the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The eight-episode limited series is set to close off the storyline of Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) and his friends that began all the way back in 1999. Released during the Urbanworld Film Festival in the same place where the franchise kicked off, the new footage brings the old gang back together for one last bumpy ride together that will take Harper to Hollywood.
Every Season Of ‘American Horror Story’ Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
American Horror Story revolutionized what was possible in the world of TV horror. Before AHS, horror was mainly thought of as a genre fit for the big screen and not the small, due to its reliance on the build and release of tension. It's hard to maintain that tension with an episodic structure, but Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk cracked the code.
What's New on Paramount+ in November 2022
Paramount+ looks to be delivering some exciting titles this November, including a new series from one of TV's biggest names, the revival of a fan-favorite series, and a childhood favorite getting her own "No Way Home." Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of Yellowstone, and Terence Winter, the creator of Boardwalk Empire...
What's New on Peacock in November 2022
Peacock is looking to have an exciting November with one of the summer's biggest blockbusters making its streaming debut, the TV spin-off of one of Universal's most aca-tastic franchises, and plenty of familiar favorites. Academy Award Winner Jordan Peele floored audiences with his directorial debut Get Out, he raised plenty...
Where Has Saw Gerrera Been Hiding in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor.Andor has the opportunity to expand and improve upon some of the characters, storylines, and thematic implications that were first introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Although the first live-action Star Wars spinoff film was originally conceived as a darker film in the vein of Saving Private Ryan, the film had a tumultuous post-production process and had to go through many weeks of reshoots. Tony Gilroy was brought in to save the film, so it should be interesting to see a project that he has full control over with Andor.
‘Titans’ Season 4: Showrunner Greg Walker Addresses Rumored Crossover With ‘Stargirl’
As part of the seemingly constant state of flux that exists around the DC Universe since the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, it was announced recently that yet another television series has met the chopping block. Following the likes of Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and The Flash, Stargirl has been canceled after three seasons at the CW. Brec Bassinger who plays the titular heroine had previously teased a crossover with another hugely appreciated DC show, Titans. Now, Titans showrunner, Greg Walker has responded to the rumors.
Theo James Is the Most Disturbing Part of 'The White Lotus' Season 2 So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. Mike White’s brilliant social satire The White Lotus appeals to our inherent interest in seeing rich people be absolutely miserable. Although the brilliant first season had some comedic highs, it ended on a darkly disturbing note that reflected how the system of oppression will never truly change. One incident isn’t enough to take down systemic economic indifferences. As the wealthiest members of society gradually learn to recognize their privileges, it’s the working-class people that suffer.
'His Dark Materials' Season 3 Trailer and Poster Reveals the Final Rebellion
The third and final season of His Dark Materials will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on December 5. To pair with this exciting and bittersweet news, the trailer and art for the third season have also been released. The recently released trailer shows the cast preparing for the final...
'Captain America 4': Sam Wilson Will Clash With Thunderbolt Ross Says Producer Nate Moore
With Ryan Coogler's sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just on the horizon, ushering in the bittersweet close to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, it's time to begin looking to the future. At this summer's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed an entire slate of projects in the works, with Phase 5 and 6 mapped out for the coming years. Set for a 2024 release was the fourth Captain America sequel, Captain America: New World Order, marking Anthony Mackie's first feature-length debut as the new Captain America. Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub was able to sit down with one of the producers for the film, Nate Moore, for an exclusive tease of what fans can expect from the final Phase 5 feature.
Here’s Why Disney Animation’s Classics Work So Perfectly on Broadway
Twenty-five years ago, Disney Animation’s The Lion King stampeded off the big screen and onto Broadway through director Julie Taymor’s wildly stylized stage adaptation. The musical filled with crowd-pleasing Disney songs later becoming one of the most successful musicals of all time. From Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin to The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Frozen, Disney animated classics have found new life on the musical stage in productions that not only celebrate the spirit of the original films, but also expand on them in ways only capable on the live theatre stage.
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
Henry Cavill Reveals the Most Challenging Scene of His Career and It Wasn't 'Man of Steel'
One of Henry Cavill’s most fun roles is certainly as Millie Bobby Brown’s brother Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes franchise. However, the actor has participated in so many high-profile movies – including new Superman adventures that are yet to be announced – that we can’t help but wonder: how much fun does he have on set? During a press tour for Enola Holmes 2, Cavill spoke with Collider about his experience in director Christopher McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible — Fallout, the sixth entry in the franchise.
'Werewolf By Night' Director Michael Giacchino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Hallway Fight
The MCU made its first foray into full-on horror earlier this month with Werewolf By Night, an homage to both classic universal monster flicks and old-school Marvel monster comics made to celebrate the spooky season. It's been touted as a breath of fresh air for the superhero movie giant, trading adherence to continuity for a fun, gory ride that stands on its own. With Halloween just around the corner, director Michael Giacchino celebrated the show's success by giving fans a peak behind the curtain at one of the most impressive and well-choreographed scenes from the special - the hallway fight.
Rihanna Releases "Lift Me Up" Music Video Featuring ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Footage
The tear-jerking video for Rihanna's new song "Lift Me Up" - which will be featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - has finally arrived. The track was co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler, and was penned to honor the life of the film's late titular hero Chadwick Boseman who died in 2020 following a devastating battle with colon cancer.
What Is the Significance of the Uneti Tree in 'Tales of the Jedi'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Tales of the Jedi.The world of Star Wars animation continues to expand with the new projects on Disney+. Star Wars: The Clone Wars was responsible for introducing a generation of fans to the franchise, and currently the spinoff series The Bad Batch seeks to honor its legacy. Tales of the Jedi isn’t the start of a new story as much as it is an amendment that deepens our knowledge of the saga. The six-part anthology series from Dave Filoni explores moments within the early lives of Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Dooku (Corey Burton).
