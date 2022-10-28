ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado

A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heartwarming thanks to some pretty awesome women in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault. Morgan...
WELD COUNTY, CO
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Study Reveals the Top 5 Best Fast Food Chains in Colorado

Colorado has a flair for craft cuisine, but sometimes you have to bite the bullet and ditch the local restaurants for something simpler: fast food. Whether you're short on time between work meetings or just don't feel like cooking, there's no shame in hitting up the occasional drive-thru. But which ones should you visit?
COLORADO STATE
New Ranking Reveals the Best Ski Resorts in Colorado

Prime skiing is nearly upon us, and depending on which pass you got, you probably already know which Colorado resorts you're going to hit. Still, since skiing isn't a cheap endeavor, it's good to learn the ins and outs of each resort so you can make the most of this season.
COLORADO STATE
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested

A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
LOMA, CO
Carve Your Own Colorado-Themed Jack-O’-Lanterns

A week or so ago, I read that you have about 3 to 5 days after carving your pumpkin before it turns into a rotting mess. I’ve also experienced that exact same thing at my house. Halloween is nearly here, so that means lots of pumpkins will be carved this week.
COLORADO STATE
Girl Scouts of Colorado Honors Western Slope’s 2022 Women of Distinction

Three outstanding western slope women are being honored by the Girl Scouts of Colorado as this year's Women of Distinction. Every year, the Girl Scouts honor women who have displayed exemplary leadership and a commitment to advancing the profile of women and girls in the community. This year's honorees are Dr. Morgan Bridge, Dr. JoAnne Virgilio, and Heidi Ragsdale.
COLORADO STATE
