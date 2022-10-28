Read full article on original website
How 'Andor' Episode 8 Connects to 'Rogue One'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor. After the completion of the series' two first arcs, Andor is now gearing up to bring its third one to a close in the eighth episode, "Narkina 5." Our hero-in-the-making, Cassian (Diego Luna) is brought to an Imperial forced labor facility to serve his six-year sentence for, well, looking suspicious. Meanwhile, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) continues to articulate the funding of the Rebellion on Coruscant, and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgårrd) travels to the planet Segra Milo to try and win over the Partisans of Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) to the larger movement. As the plot thickens, the show's connections to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story are starting to become clearer.
‘Titans’ Season 4: Showrunner Greg Walker Addresses Rumored Crossover With ‘Stargirl’
As part of the seemingly constant state of flux that exists around the DC Universe since the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, it was announced recently that yet another television series has met the chopping block. Following the likes of Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and The Flash, Stargirl has been canceled after three seasons at the CW. Brec Bassinger who plays the titular heroine had previously teased a crossover with another hugely appreciated DC show, Titans. Now, Titans showrunner, Greg Walker has responded to the rumors.
'Captain America 4': Sam Wilson Will Clash With Thunderbolt Ross Says Producer Nate Moore
With Ryan Coogler's sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just on the horizon, ushering in the bittersweet close to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, it's time to begin looking to the future. At this summer's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed an entire slate of projects in the works, with Phase 5 and 6 mapped out for the coming years. Set for a 2024 release was the fourth Captain America sequel, Captain America: New World Order, marking Anthony Mackie's first feature-length debut as the new Captain America. Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub was able to sit down with one of the producers for the film, Nate Moore, for an exclusive tease of what fans can expect from the final Phase 5 feature.
How to Watch ‘The Independent’ Starring John Cena
Peacock is all set to release a new thriller film featuring a landmark presidential election campaign with The Independent. The political drama is joining the streaming network’s long list of the latest additions that include releases like Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Black Phone, The Northman, and more. Directed by Amy Rice, The Independent follows the story of a young journalist who uncovers a major conspiracy about a U.S. presidential candidate during the last few weeks of a landmark election campaign that could change the said election, and thus, the future of the nation. Rice is a two-times Emmy-nominated filmmaker and has a resume covering politics and journalism content. She is best known for her previous projects like By the People: The Election of Barack Obama, and has also worked on the writing for the popular HBO series, The Newsroom. The Independent is written by Evan Parter, who is debuting as a feature-film writer with this movie. Parter also serves as one of the producers of the film, along with Sam Bisbee, Theodora Dunlap, Caddy Vanasirikul, and Ryan Cunningham.
Johnny Knoxville Is the Unsung Hero of 'Reboot'
The concept of the new Hulu series Reboot is simple. A successful TGIF-ish sitcom from the early 2000s gets rebooted — by Hulu, no less — in 2022, as indie film screenwriter Hannah Korman (Rebecca Bloom) decides it is the perfect time to bring the family sitcom back to television, but this time with more of an edge. The series' original creator, Gordon Gelman (Paul Reiser) who also happens to be Hannah’s estranged dad, inserts himself and a handful of old-school writers into the project to contrast with Hannah's staff of young Gen Z writers, which makes for some internal conflict but just as many laughs.
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Uses Aubrey Plaza to Amp Up the Awkwardness
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. In the premiere of The White Lotus Season 2, the biggest item on the itinerary was not checking out the picturesque locations or partaking in the extravagant meals at this newest destiny location. It wasn’t even about piecing together who among the various characters ended up dead in the water just off the beach. No, it was something that was present in the first season in small doses but is already ramping up even more here.
Henry Cavill Reveals the Most Challenging Scene of His Career and It Wasn't 'Man of Steel'
One of Henry Cavill’s most fun roles is certainly as Millie Bobby Brown’s brother Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes franchise. However, the actor has participated in so many high-profile movies – including new Superman adventures that are yet to be announced – that we can’t help but wonder: how much fun does he have on set? During a press tour for Enola Holmes 2, Cavill spoke with Collider about his experience in director Christopher McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible — Fallout, the sixth entry in the franchise.
How to Watch 'The Wonder' Starring Florence Pugh
Coming in hot from the massive box office run of Don’t Worry Darling, Academy Award-nominated actress Florence Pugh is back with her latest project, The Wonder. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, The Wonder is a period drama that follows English nurse Lib Wright (Pugh), assigned to watch a young girl who has not eaten a single thing for months.
Here’s Why Marvel Hasn’t Announced ‘Black Panther 3’ Yet
Since the late Chadwick Boseman's official debut as King T'Challa in Ryan Coogler's 2018 film Black Panther, fans have been anticipating a return to the nation of Wakanda. This November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the kingdom in the wake of T'Challa's death, when the vibranium claws will be passed on as a new threat emerges. With the coming battle between Wakanda and the Talocan people, Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub asked producer Nate Moore if he envisions a third Black Panther film in the works within the next few years.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Shows the African Nation at War
With the highly anticipated release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only 10 days away, Marvel Studios celebrates the occasion with the release of a brand-new TV spot, titled "Remember," featuring some new footage from the upcoming sequel. While the new TV Spot didn't provide any additional plot details, it does...
‘Red Dawn’ Review: Patrick Swayze’s Charisma Can’t Save the Day in 80s Action Movie
When John Milius' Red Dawn premiered in the 1980s, movie artistry wasn't necessarily at its peak – especially when compared to the deluge of craft playing in movie theaters throughout the 1970s. However, at least the 80s delivered a handful of good action movies including The Terminator, RoboCop, and Raiders of the Lost Ark. Unfortunately, not every action film of this wild decade could be a winner, or even a source of unintentional comedy when viewed through modern eyes. Some, like Red Dawn, were just sleepy and half-realized.
What's New on Paramount+ in November 2022
Paramount+ looks to be delivering some exciting titles this November, including a new series from one of TV's biggest names, the revival of a fan-favorite series, and a childhood favorite getting her own "No Way Home." Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of Yellowstone, and Terence Winter, the creator of Boardwalk Empire...
Rhaenyra and Daemon Make a Better Team Than Expected in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.There are no two ways about it: the internet loves Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) together. No matter how much love many fans may have had for the House of the Dragon's royal pair along the way, though, the real root of their romance was easy to question. Yet after the Season 1 finale, it seems that these two transcend the surprising ties that brought them together and are proving that what binds them is so much deeper and stronger than it may seem.
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Image Shows the Return of Stephen Lang
We have a brand new look at Stephen Lang's Colonel Quaritch in next month's eagerly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water, courtesy of Fandango. The James Cameron-directed sci-fi epic - which is shaping up to be over three hours long - is set to be the kind of action-packed showcase that audiences have come to expect from the auteur, and Quaritch is set to antagonize our heroes, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) even further.
'Enola Holmes 2's Director Explains Sam Claflin's Absence in the Sequel Film
Netflix's Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to the 2020 film starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular sister to Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes, will be streaming on November 4, and looking up and down the cast will reveal a glaring absence from the original film. Sam Claflin, who played the duo's oldest sibling Mycroft in the original film, did not make a return in the newly released follow-up with many fans wondering why. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to sit down with the film's director Harry Bradbeer and asked about his exclusion. While Claflin was unable to appear in this film, fans of the actor and the character will be happy to hear that he has an open invitation to return in the future.
Theo James Is the Most Disturbing Part of 'The White Lotus' Season 2 So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. Mike White’s brilliant social satire The White Lotus appeals to our inherent interest in seeing rich people be absolutely miserable. Although the brilliant first season had some comedic highs, it ended on a darkly disturbing note that reflected how the system of oppression will never truly change. One incident isn’t enough to take down systemic economic indifferences. As the wealthiest members of society gradually learn to recognize their privileges, it’s the working-class people that suffer.
Ryan Coogler Says 'Terminator 2' Inspired 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
When Ryan Coogler co-wrote and directed 2018's Black Panther, he wasn't just tasked to breathe life into King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and the world of Wakanda. He also had to create an antagonist worthy of both. With Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Coogler crafted an unforgettable, driven-to-a-fault character by giving him the kind of deep aspirations and ambitions most 2-D villains never enjoy.
Ranking the 10 Wickedest Disney Witches, According to Reddit
Whether it's fairy godmothers, big red pandas, or whimsical nannies, Disney movies are all about the enchanting and spellbinding use of magic. But sometimes, that magic comes in the form of spells and brews thanks to the wicked witches of Disney films. Between some classic villains to Disney Channel favorites...
Kit Harrington Comments on His MCU Future as Black Knight After 'Eternals'
Fans were really hyped about Kit Harington’s entry in the MCU with Eternals. After Game of Thrones cconcluded, Marvel was quick to cast him as Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight in Chloe Zhao’s movie that also introduced Richard Madden as Ikaris. In a new chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Harington spoke about his casting process and Black Knight’s MCU future.
