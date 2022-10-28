Netflix's Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to the 2020 film starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular sister to Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes, will be streaming on November 4, and looking up and down the cast will reveal a glaring absence from the original film. Sam Claflin, who played the duo's oldest sibling Mycroft in the original film, did not make a return in the newly released follow-up with many fans wondering why. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to sit down with the film's director Harry Bradbeer and asked about his exclusion. While Claflin was unable to appear in this film, fans of the actor and the character will be happy to hear that he has an open invitation to return in the future.

