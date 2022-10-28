Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Baylor volleyball looks for season sweep of Texas Tech
Up to No. 11 in the national poll, the Baylor volleyball team returns to the road Wednesday to face Texas Tech. The Bears (19-4 overall, 8-2 Big 12) will be aiming to sweep the season series with the Red Raiders (7-15, 0-9). Baylor won in four sets over Tech in Waco on Oct. 19.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor OC Jeff Grimes Named as Auburn Coaching Target
Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has been one of the top coordinators in college football over the last couple of years as the Baylor play-caller, and it has garnered him plenty of attention. Now, with Auburn firing Bryan Harsin on Monday, there is gonna be a whole new crop of...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor vs. Oklahoma Kick Off Time Announced For Week 10
The Week 10 Big 12 football kick off times are beginning to be announced on Saturday as the Week 9 games close out. After Oklahoma beat Iowa State on Saturday, it was announced later in the day that OU’s home game against Baylor on Saturday, November 5th would kick off at 2:00 CT on ESPN+.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: QB Gunnar Gundy’s Hands Shaking vs. K-State
Kansas State’s defense wasn’t just dominant on Saturday, it was scary. Literally. Oklahoma State’s redshirt freshman quarterback Gunnar Gundy entered the game for the Pokes in garbage time of a 48-0 loss to the Wildcats, and Gundy appeared to quickly realize that this was quite a bit different than one of his Friday Night Lights games at Stillwater High against Bartlesville.
WacoTrib.com
West returns to statewide Top 10 rankings, Lorena moves up to No. 8
All it took was another dominant shutout victory for the West Trojans to finally get back into the Top 10 of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine's statewide rankings. The No. 10 Trojans (8-1, 7-0 district) torched Dallas Gateway Charter, 63-0, on Friday to boost their district ledger with 407 points scored vs. 55 allowed. That includes three shutout victories of 50 points or more (including a mind-boggling 89-0 win over Maypearl) as well as two games where West's opponent only managed seven points.
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
KOCO
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
Did you win this jackpot? $500,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Waco
If you're looking for something to celebrate alongside this rainy weather in North Texas as October is winding down, you can look to the Dallas Cowboys, maybe even the Dallas Mavericks, but you can for sure look towards Waco and it's not because of the Baylor Bears.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Taxes too high, better appraisal balance needed; Waco, Baylor still awash in gender inequality
I was very disappointed to read in the paper recently that the tax burden is now going to be placed more on landlords. I am happy older homeowners are getting a break because I fall in that category, too, but my main source of income is from my residential rental property. I have nine rent houses in North Waco and several of them are over 100 years old and not always in the most desirable neighborhood.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Heart of Texas CROP Hunger Walk set for Nov. 13
The Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale will run Thursday through Sunday at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. Admission is $10 for Thursday, when the sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free for the rest of the sale....
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
KWTX
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
Reward doubled for information into death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
The reward for information into the death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales has been doubled. Officials suspect foul play since they found his remains in the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
WacoTrib.com
Waco fastener firm to invest $9.1M, expand to staff to 504 under city-county deal
Howmet Fastening Systems is pursuing a business grant from the city of Waco and McLennan County as it pledges to expand its plant, install $9.1 million in new equipment and create 17 new full-time positions. The Waco City Council will vote Tuesday on giving Howmet a five-year break on personal...
KWTX
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
fox44news.com
Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
WacoTrib.com
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Recent rains give brief reprieve from tighter Waco water restrictions
For anyone watching the historic drop in levels at Lake Waco this year, the last few days have offered a game of inches. The lake elevation fell Friday morning to a near-record low of 450.8 feet above sea level, then rose that afternoon thanks to a storm system that moved through North Central Texas, settling back to 450.9 by Sunday afternoon.
