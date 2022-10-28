Each week at NHHS this fall brings a return of activities and a renewed sense of community. The Class of 2023 held a very successful Homecoming Dance last Friday, the first Homecoming Dance since 2019. Class of 2025, Class of 2024 and Pride Club fundraisers have been taking place in our student store before school and at lunch. It has been great to see students running the fundraisers and other students supporting them. Our Pumpkin Carving Event took place today at lunch with support from our Urban Farm folks and community members. At the close of October, November is nearly upon us, and November brings Native American Heritage Month. Watch for recommendations of great books to read to celebrate the month in next week’s Friday Message.

