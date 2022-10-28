Stephen Curry Signs Game-Worn Shoes for Fans

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry autographed his game-worn shoes for fans after Thursday night's game.

There is no star in the NBA bigger than Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry . The reigning Finals MVP has revolutionized the game and cultivated a following of loyal fans.

On Thursday night, Curry led the Warriors with 33 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in a win over the Miami Heat. Following the game, two lucky fans were able to get their hands on a piece of memorabilia they will never want to give away.

Curry didn't become a fan favorite because of all his championships (although that does help), but rather how he treats his fans. For example, before entering the locker room, Curry unexpectedly stopped and took off his game-worn shoes.

The 8x NBA All-Star signed his Curry Brand kicks and tossed them into the crowd to two young fans. Below is what people need to know about the shoes Curry wore during Thursday night's game.

Curry Flow 10

Stephen Curry wearing the Curry Flow 10 in the 'Sour Patch Kids' colorway. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Curry's 10th signature sneaker, the Curry Flow 10 , was released on October 21, 2022. The performance basketball shoe costs $160 in adult sizes and $130 in grade school sizes. Fans can shop the collection on the Curry Brand website .

On Thursday night, Curry wore the 'Sour Patch Kids' colorway, which is part of a special collaboration between Curry Brand and the popular candy company. The bright colorway has not yet been released yet but should be on the way soon.

The first few colorways to launch will include Iron Sharpens Iron, Sour Then Sweet, Northern Lights, More Magic, Curry-Fornia, and Treasure Island, with more highly-anticipated releases in 2023.

Fans interested in learning more about the Curry Flow 10 can read our complete breakdown here . Let us know on Twitter which colorway of the Curry Flow 10 you are most excited about. As always, stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

