ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Thief Slams Face Into Door While Trying To Steal From Bellevue Store

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOBil_0iqVJo6v00
Photo: Getty Images

A thief got instant karma when they tried running out of a Washington business with expensive handbags.

Surveillance video obtained by KOMO shows a 17-year-old suspect snatching handbags worth $18,000 off a display at a Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue. As the suspect darts toward the exit, he slams into a plate glass window and knocks himself out.

“Brazen is the perfect word for it,” Bellevue Police Captain Rob Spingler told reporters about the thief.

Authorities haven't said what charges the teenager will face, but they did confirm he's part of the same crime ring as some local notorious criminals. One of those criminals is convicted killer Billy Chambers , who's known for beating a beloved Seattle musician to death during a robbery . He was a teen when he killed the victim, Ed McMichaels .

Bellevue is one of many places, big and small, grappling with rising crime in the metro area. Several businesses have closed down or shuttered locations due to constant break-ins, robberies, and other complaints. Despite that, the city and police department has focused on curbing crime with a new intiative.

“The message is, if you come to the City of Bellevue, you commit these crimes, we’re going to put together solid cases,” Spingler said.

Comments / 14

Helen Homchick Cook Johnson
3d ago

So glad the creep got what he deserved!! Lock him up and throw away the key for at least 10 years!! screw how old he is!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

VIDEO: Man knocks himself out while trying to escape robbery

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KOMO) — New video shows an audacious theft attempt captured on surveillance video inside a Louis Vuitton store in Washington state. In broad daylight, police said a 17-year-old thief ripped handbags off the display worth $18,000. But as the suspect tried to run out of the store, he ran into a plate glass window knocking himself out.
BELLEVUE, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Bellevue Police arrest three suspected to be involved in handful of burglaries

Bellevue police detectives have arrested three people on investigation of a combined 20 charges, including burglary, car theft and identity theft. Initially, patrol officers investigated a burglary on Sept. 15, 2022, where suspects stole $5,000 from a business in the 100 block of Bellevue Way. Days later, the officer recognized...
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

Police investigating multiple armed robberies at Pierce County cannabis shops in just 1 week

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — There have been four armed robberies of cannabis shops in Pierce County in just one week, according to police. Pierce County Sheriff's Sgt. Darren Moss said multiple factors lead investigators to believe the crimes could be connected. In each instance, the thieves used vehicles to ram down the front doors, the number of suspects was consistent and the suspects all used stolen vehicles.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Person shot, injured in Auburn Lowes parking lot

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating after a shooting left a person injured Tuesday morning. Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Lowes parking lot. When police arrived, they found a car abandoned on 15th Street Northwest and shortly after, a call came in...
AUBURN, WA
KING 5

Man arrested in connection to Georgetown double homicide

SEATTLE — A 42-year-old man was arrested after a man and woman were found dead Sunday evening in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department, a 911 caller reported two people down in an apartment in the 6100 block of 4th Avenue South around 4:15 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Marijuana shops hit in South Sound crime spree

South Sound pot shops have gotten hit five times in the past week. They all seem to have a similar feel: A car crashes into the front of the store and robbers storm the place. They get what they can and leave in another car. EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting along Alki Beach

SEATTLE — Seattle Police say they are searching for a light-colored SUV after a drive-by shooting left two people hurt on Halloween night. The shooting happened along Alki Beach in West Seattle, near Alki Avenue and 62nd Avenue Southwest, just after 10 p.m. Monday. Upon arriving at the scene,...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard

Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Kent Police investigating fatal shooting on Saturday

KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kent's East Hill neighborhood late Saturday night. Officers were called to a home near 142nd Pl SE and SE 282nd St just after 10 p.m. Saturday, responding to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, people directed them to a 45-year-old...
KENT, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In A Rollover Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)

The Washington State Patrol responded to a rollover crash that injured a person. The crash happened on the SR 520 Floating Bridge. According to the authorities, the driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The officials believe that the windstorm indirectly caused the rollover. WSP said the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbery at Tacoma pot shop, armed suspects at-large

Police search for several armed robbery suspects who drove through a Tacoma pot shop. Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and stole everything they could get their hands on early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and shot at a security guard during the robbery.
TACOMA, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy