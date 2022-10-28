Read full article on original website
Related
I Think Shopbop Has the Chicest Fall Basics—35 I Added to My Cart Immediately
Like most people, I have a love-hate relationship with my closet. All those years of buying sequin-covered blazers and flower-printed palazzo pants have caught up to me. When looking at my wardrobe, I feel like I have nothing to wear. Naturally, that’s a bald-faced lie—my closet is practically a black hole, overflowing with an endless array of options. But when I open my dresser every morning and try to pick out something to wear, I’m finding myself struggling more than usual. More likely than not, it’s because I’m missing timeless basics to round out my outfits.
15 Cool and Trendy Winter Finds I'm Fully Obsessing Over
It might still be fall, but I am already creating my ideal winter shopping wishlists. There are so many exciting trends circulating right now and since I can't invest in them all, I wanted to figure out which are worth waiting for just a little longer. After sifting through all of my favorite retailers and then some, I was able to narrow down my picks to a slim 15.
I Went to Zara, and These 10 Fall Pieces Really Stood Out
As much as I love shopping online, there's nothing like going into a store IRL to try, touch, and see the clothes for myself. Zara happens to be one of my favorite brands to shop for trend-forward yet affordable pieces, and while I'm not a fan of standing in line at Zara, I am a fan of seeing and trying the brand's of-the-moment pieces in person. After all, I know that what looks good on a model online doesn't always translate when I try it on myself.
The Last 9 Items I Recommended My Friends Should Buy
Those in my closest circle can attest to my round-the-clock sharing of great fashion finds. If you were to look at our group text chats, more often than not, you'll find me sending a screenshot of, or a link to, one of my latest discoveries (along with how I’d style it as well as notes on which friend I could see wearing the piece the most). If you’re curious about my recent finds, I’m digging into my recent texts to give you a glimpse at my current virtual cart this season.
Why Did No One Tell Me Amazon Has an Online Outlet Store With the Cutest Stuff?
Just when I thought I was starting to have a handle on the vast shopping landscape that is Amazon, I’ve come to find that there’s a section with even more amazing deals: Amazon Outlet. After perusing the discounted offerings, I was pleased to find that there is a great selection of cute fashion finds, many of which I have now added to cart.
29 Showstopping Party Shoes That Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The holiday season is almost here, which means all of the cool party pieces are arriving on the market. I can't turn down an occasion to dress up, so I've been eyeing the stunning new pastel satin bags, rosette-detailed dresses, and sparkly, pretty things that have "holiday party" written all over them. While there are plenty of finds sitting in my cart, shoes are the piece I'll be ordering first. Not only can they be restyled in a number of different looks, but the designs hitting retailers right now are truly showstopping.
I'm a Fashion Editor—My Core Fall Wardrobe Includes These 10 Classic Staples
I always keep a close eye on trends and how I can interpret them in my current looks, but my personal style veers on the more classic side of the style spectrum. Yes, I've been experimenting with new trends—including everything from sheer see-through skirts and designer logo tank tops to satin ballet flats and chunky Mary Jane heels—but my core wardrobe revolves around timeless staples that I consider to be the backbone of my closet and the pieces that get more wear than any other items I own.
Oversize Shirts Are Trending—Here's How the Fashion Set Wears Them Perfectly
For the past few seasons, it's been all about oversize clothing. As a modest dresser, I've always gravitated toward looser tops, so I've been taking thorough notes on how the fashion set has been styling them. While I still love the fitted look on certain occasions, you'll most likely find me in oversize shirting for the foreseeable future. And whether it's a baggy sweater or roomy poplin shirt, I've been saving outfit ideas for them all. You've probably seen all the trending "big shirt, little pants" videos on TikTok and Instagram, but these outfit ideas stretch far beyond just that.
These $75 Sneakers Have Reached Cult Status, and I Have the Outfits to Prove It
Buzzy items that take hold over the fashion community usually come with a steep price tag—Totême's internet-famous scarf coat, Balenciaga's Cagole knee boots, Miu Miu's ballet flats… The list goes on. But there is some financial relief when it comes to It sneakers. In this world, it's usually the simplest or most normcore styles that get the most attention (just look at the eternal popularity of Chuck Taylor high-tops and Nike Blazers), and they're usually relatively affordable. The latest entry in this It-sneaker canon? Adidas Samba sneakers.
I'm Going Neutral This Winter, But My Shopping List Is Anything But Boring
If Nordstrom is the first place you turn to when shopping for a new season, then you've come to the right place. (And if it isn't the first place you usually go, allow me to convert you.) I've been on a major shopping kick lately—winter is around the corner, after all—so I decided to make a list of all the Nordstrom pieces I'm considering for these chillier times, and I couldn't call myself a fashion editor if I didn't share it with you.
5 Controversial Shoe Trends My Stylish 58-Year-Old Aunt and I Actually Agree On
My aunt and I definitely have different personal styles, but we agree on specific items more often than not. Our assortment of quality basics and investment pieces are pretty comparable, but it's in the trend department that we differ. I tend to buy into trends more often than her, but when it comes to a shoe trend, she's typically always down. Since there are quite a few controversial shoe trends floating around this season, I thought it would be fun to sit down with her and find out which we both would actually wear.
H&M Just Dropped a $40 Version of the $2000 Chloé Cardigan Fashion Girls Love
Sweater weather is something we spend half the year looking forward to, and the other half embracing (and dry cleaning), but what about the humble cardigan?. We have a theory: sweater weather comes and goes, but cardigans are seasonless. Excluding the sartorial necessities of extremely hot or cold days, a cardigan is a versatile piece to always have on hand. Whether there's always one draped over your office chair, or an item as essential to your carry-on bag as a refillable water bottle and a good book, it's clear that cardigans—in any color, material, or style—have staying power.
These 5 Low-Key Outfits Are Flawless, and Each Piece Is Under $75
If there was one word or phrase to describe my personal style beyond classic and fashion-forward, it would be low-key. Effortless looks with a subtle injection of the latest trends will forever be my comfort zone. It’s for that very reason, when I’m seeking out fresh outfit inspiration on Instagram, I keep an eye out for looks that are understated while still managing to have a cool factor. And I can’t help but want to recreate every outfit from my most recent roundup.
'90s Minimalism Has Peaked, But If You Can't Afford The Row, Try These 9 Brands
I think we all remember the iconic photo of Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss sitting on New York City streets wearing nothing but understated slip dresses. This is one of the photos that will forever define the model-off-duty style rhetoric of the '90s. The supermodels proved that all you need is the basics and good style to put together a paparazzi-worthy outfit and the rest of the world followed suit.
I've Been Sick of Shopping, But These 30 Pieces Pulled Me Out of My Trance
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. This might come as a surprise, but sometimes, I get sick of shopping. It's a rare occurrence, but it does happen. I'm basically surrounded by clothes and beauty products all day—at work, at home… They follow me everywhere. I know it's a good problem to have, but it's really easy to become uninspired or even bored. Sometimes, all it takes is a special group of items to pull me out of my rut, and this list, my friends, is it. From the fashion pieces that remind me why I love fall so much to the beauty picks my vanity is missing, these are the 30 items inspiring me right now. Keep scrolling for my current shopping wish list.
4 Low-Key Fall Outfits Fashion Editors Are Relying on This Season
You may think that living in L.A. means I wouldn't really know how to dress for fall, but I'm here to explain why that's not true. When it comes to fall outfits, I actually have quite an advantage: L.A.'s moderate weather gives me more time to curate the perfect seasonal wardrobe, source inspo, and even practice a little trial-and-error ahead of the cooler days.
29 Luxury Winter Accessories That Are Actually Worth the Money
Winter accessories are highly likely to be worn over and over, so spending a little more on them could be justified. And a Loewe scarf costs a whole lot less than a Loewe sweater but makes just as much of an impact, so here we are with a roundup of lust-worthy luxury winter accessories for your consideration.
The 9 Best Button-Down Shirts, According to Picky Fashion Editors
If you ask any Who What Wear fashion editor what their favorite basics are, a button-down shirt will probably be on their list. It's one of the most versatile items you can own, and it can and should be worn year-round. They're also quite trendy at the moment, so we've been wearing them even more as of late. We're not complaining about that.
My Stylish Co-Workers Agree: This Is the Perfect Office Capsule Wardrobe
If you've ever spent more than 30 minutes planning an outfit for work, it's time to invest in a capsule wardrobe. This workwear-focused edit from J. McLaughlin is directly inspired by my stylish co-workers here at WWW. Step into our office any day of the week, and you'll see someone rocking a crisp button-down or a black blazer, kitten-heel slingbacks or polished leather boots. Simple outfits with a quiet, luxurious feel that come together in minutes are the key here. Sounds like something you need, right? Keep scrolling to shop these staple tops, tailored pants, chic outerwear, and stylish footwear all made to mix and match.
30 Luxe Fall Buys from Net-a-Porter, Moda, and Nordstrom I'm Losing It Over
I'm perpetually looking at the latest pieces to hit the fashion market, and since I write The Luxury List, that includes all things designer. Recently, I've been scouring the new drops at Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi, and Nordstrom whose fall arrivals have me thinking about which investment pieces will land in my closet—or at least at the top of my wish list.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0