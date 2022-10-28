“Good Enough for B.B., Good Enough for Me”: Joe Bonamassa Talks Midwest Audiences, the Adler, and the Benefits of Playing with Musicians Above One's Skill Level

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rcreader.com
Two Films by QC Filmmakers Win Emmys Premiere Set for “An Infantryman from Hero Street” on Putnam Giant Screen November 12
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (October 31, 2022) — Quad Cities’ filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films won multiple Emmys at the Mid-America Emmy® Awards show in St Louis Saturday evening. Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon garnered an Emmy for the Rundles and the film’s co-producer Garry McGee in the Historical Documentary category. Fourth Wall Films also received an Emmy for the short museum film Remembering Forest Grove in the Education category. Both films had their broadcast premiere on WQPT-PBS.
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Shania Twain
Shania Twain, one of the biggest names in music, will have an Iowa native join her on her 2023 tour. Shueyville, Iowa native Hailey Whitters will be the opening act on part of Shania Twain's tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she...
aledotimesrecord.com
Special report: How Galesburg restaurants fight through rising costs and lack of staff
GALESBURG — Energy bills have doubled, meat is hard to come by, rush hours have changed and many restaurant workers in Galesburg have left the business and never returned. These are some of the challenges that owners of restaurants and bars in the city say they are currently grappling with, =almost two years now since the pandemic began.
rcreader.com
Quartet Senior Living Community to Host Grand Opening Celebration November 10
BETTENDORF, IOWA (October 31, 2022) — Quartet Senior Living is inviting the public to its grand opening celebration on Thursday, November 10, beginning at 3PM, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Open house, tours, refreshments, and entertainment will continue until 7PM. “Quartet Senior Living is such an amazing addition to the...
rcreader.com
Dinosaurs Take Over the Davenport Public Library
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 31, 2022) — Beginning November 1 through November 5, the Library welcomes dinosaur friends to spend some time with Library Staff. It’s DINOVEMBER and dinosaurs are taking over the all Davenport Public Library locations! Your Dino toys and stuffies will spend a couple of weeks hanging out with Library staff as we process books, answer phones, lead story-times, and more! Your dino will even write you a postcard letting you know about all the fun stuff they are doing (and how many books they have devoured…). Drop off your Dino at a Davenport Library between November 1 through November 5 and expect to spend a few minutes filling out paperwork so we can keep your dino safe and secure during their time with us. Dinos will then be available for pickup from your chosen library location between November 30 through December 3. Keep watch on our social media for all the dino-mite fun!
ourquadcities.com
‘I’m in need of life-saving assistance.’ Quad-City man seeks kidney donor
Quad-City native Stanley Thomas is reaching out to the Quad Cities community: He needs a kidney to save his life. Stanley Thomas, 56, of Blue Grass, has helped the community, and now he asks for help. He has written a letter about the health crisis he faces and the need for a kidney. Thomas has lived in the Quad-Cities all his life except for five years when he attended Iowa State University.
‘It’s a war zone.’ Teen tells mom about violence at QC high school, parent shares concerns
Parents of students at Rock Island High School have expressed concerns after they say several fights broke out on campus Thursday. Rock Island Police responded to the high school on Thursday morning. Parents are saying fights began at the beginning of the day and continued after school hours. Videos of the fights are spreading on […]
Rock Island County residents could pay less in property taxes
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County residents could soon see a reduction in their property taxes. On Thursday, October 27, the Rock Island County Board of Supervisors voted to lay out a proposed budget for 2023. The budget, if approved, would reduce residents' property taxes by more than 9% This reduction mean approximately 60 dollars less for every $100,000 that a person's property is worth.
Silvis unveils first pump track in Quad Cities
SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis officials unveiled the Quad Cities' first pump track on Saturday. A pump track is designed specifically so that by pumping with their body, a rider's momentum up and down hills and turns can carry them through the course. "This is a unique track," said Silvis...
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 13-27, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the weeks of Oct. 13-27, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island buying land near casino
Here’s a real estate deal for you: Buy 530 acres of land for $1. The City of Rock Island is on track to take that deal. A lot of the land could be considered wetlands or swamp at the moment, but about 30-35 acres near the Bally’s Casino is ready to use.
rejournals.com
Newmark closes disposition of 251,100-square-foot industrial building in Iowa
Newmark has completed the disposition of the 251,100-square-foot single-tenant industrial building in Davenport, Iowa, at 8740 Zenith Ave. on behalf of Blue Vista Capital Management, LLC and Russell Development. The transaction was completed by the Newmark team of Michael VanBuskirk, Chris Robertson, Andy Gallas, Andrew Sandquist, Ben Greazel and Raegen...
ourquadcities.com
New senior living complex opens in Bettendorf
Quartet Senior Living in Bettendorf is inviting the public to its grand-opening celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning at 3 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Open house, tours, refreshments and entertainment will continue until 7 p.m. “Quartet Senior Living is such an amazing addition to the Bettendorf community and our...
Ex-Hawk Jeff Horner Returns To Iowa As A Head Coach
The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
KCJJ
Friday night accident closes I-80 for several hours
An accident on Interstate 80 caused the roadway to be closed for multiple hours Friday night. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits just before 10pm. Because the Herbert Hoover Highway exit is currently closed, eastbound I-80 traffic was forced to use the incident bypass route of Highway 218 south to Highway 1 to Highway 6 through Iowa City and West Liberty before taking Garfield Avenue back north to the interstate.
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
rcreader.com
Monmouth College to Observe Veterans Day with Screening of Navy's POW Film, November 11 Ceremony
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (October 31, 2022) — The screening of a new documentary produced by the United States Naval Academy will be part of Monmouth College's observance of Veterans Day. In addition to showing the film POW: Passing on Wisdom at 7PM, November 9, in Dahl Chapel and Auditorium, the...
KWQC
Troopers release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport. Updated: 16 hours ago. There was a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early...
Silvis company making shirts to fundraise for East Moline police sergeant's family
SILVIS, Ill. — QC Custom Tees in Silvis is helping run the "Lind Strong Fundraiser" to raise money to donate to the family of the East Moline police sergeant assaulted by an arson suspect earlier this week. Police say 52-year-old Adrian Rogers attacked Sgt. William Lind Monday in East...
Comments / 0