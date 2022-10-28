ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

“Good Enough for B.B., Good Enough for Me”: Joe Bonamassa Talks Midwest Audiences, the Adler, and the Benefits of Playing with Musicians Above One's Skill Level

By Loren Thacher
rcreader.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rcreader.com

Two Films by QC Filmmakers Win Emmys Premiere Set for “An Infantryman from Hero Street” on Putnam Giant Screen November 12

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (October 31, 2022) — Quad Cities’ filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films won multiple Emmys at the Mid-America Emmy® Awards show in St Louis Saturday evening. Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon garnered an Emmy for the Rundles and the film’s co-producer Garry McGee in the Historical Documentary category. Fourth Wall Films also received an Emmy for the short museum film Remembering Forest Grove in the Education category. Both films had their broadcast premiere on WQPT-PBS.
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Quartet Senior Living Community to Host Grand Opening Celebration November 10

BETTENDORF, IOWA (October 31, 2022) — Quartet Senior Living is inviting the public to its grand opening celebration on Thursday, November 10, beginning at 3PM, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Open house, tours, refreshments, and entertainment will continue until 7PM. “Quartet Senior Living is such an amazing addition to the...
BETTENDORF, IA
rcreader.com

Dinosaurs Take Over the Davenport Public Library

DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 31, 2022) — Beginning November 1 through November 5, the Library welcomes dinosaur friends to spend some time with Library Staff. It’s DINOVEMBER and dinosaurs are taking over the all Davenport Public Library locations! Your Dino toys and stuffies will spend a couple of weeks hanging out with Library staff as we process books, answer phones, lead story-times, and more! Your dino will even write you a postcard letting you know about all the fun stuff they are doing (and how many books they have devoured…). Drop off your Dino at a Davenport Library between November 1 through November 5 and expect to spend a few minutes filling out paperwork so we can keep your dino safe and secure during their time with us. Dinos will then be available for pickup from your chosen library location between November 30 through December 3. Keep watch on our social media for all the dino-mite fun!
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘I’m in need of life-saving assistance.’ Quad-City man seeks kidney donor

Quad-City native Stanley Thomas is reaching out to the Quad Cities community: He needs a kidney to save his life. Stanley Thomas, 56, of Blue Grass, has helped the community, and now he asks for help. He has written a letter about the health crisis he faces and the need for a kidney. Thomas has lived in the Quad-Cities all his life except for five years when he attended Iowa State University.
BLUE GRASS, IA
WQAD

Rock Island County residents could pay less in property taxes

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County residents could soon see a reduction in their property taxes. On Thursday, October 27, the Rock Island County Board of Supervisors voted to lay out a proposed budget for 2023. The budget, if approved, would reduce residents' property taxes by more than 9% This reduction mean approximately 60 dollars less for every $100,000 that a person's property is worth.
WQAD

Silvis unveils first pump track in Quad Cities

SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis officials unveiled the Quad Cities' first pump track on Saturday. A pump track is designed specifically so that by pumping with their body, a rider's momentum up and down hills and turns can carry them through the course. "This is a unique track," said Silvis...
SILVIS, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island buying land near casino

Here’s a real estate deal for you: Buy 530 acres of land for $1. The City of Rock Island is on track to take that deal. A lot of the land could be considered wetlands or swamp at the moment, but about 30-35 acres near the Bally’s Casino is ready to use.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
rejournals.com

Newmark closes disposition of 251,100-square-foot industrial building in Iowa

Newmark has completed the disposition of the 251,100-square-foot single-tenant industrial building in Davenport, Iowa, at 8740 Zenith Ave. on behalf of Blue Vista Capital Management, LLC and Russell Development. The transaction was completed by the Newmark team of Michael VanBuskirk, Chris Robertson, Andy Gallas, Andrew Sandquist, Ben Greazel and Raegen...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

New senior living complex opens in Bettendorf

Quartet Senior Living in Bettendorf is inviting the public to its grand-opening celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning at 3 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Open house, tours, refreshments and entertainment will continue until 7 p.m. “Quartet Senior Living is such an amazing addition to the Bettendorf community and our...
BETTENDORF, IA
98.1 KHAK

Ex-Hawk Jeff Horner Returns To Iowa As A Head Coach

The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Friday night accident closes I-80 for several hours

An accident on Interstate 80 caused the roadway to be closed for multiple hours Friday night. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits just before 10pm. Because the Herbert Hoover Highway exit is currently closed, eastbound I-80 traffic was forced to use the incident bypass route of Highway 218 south to Highway 1 to Highway 6 through Iowa City and West Liberty before taking Garfield Avenue back north to the interstate.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa

A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy