ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 37-34 in an overtime thriller Sunday afternoon to claim the top spot in the NFC South division. The Carolina Panthers tied the game up with seconds left in regulation when quarterback, PJ Walker connected with receiver, DJ Moore for a 62 yard touchdown. Moore would take off his helmet and throw it on the floor, flag would be thrown for "Unsportsmenlike Conduct" a 15 yard penalty. Kicker, Eddie Pinero would be pushed back to the 48 yard line to kick the extra point. Pinero missed wide left.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO