Eagles WR A.J. Brown gets a random drug test after 3 TD performance vs. Steelers
A.J. Brown had a career-high in receiving yards and three touchdowns on Sunday and then woke up Monday morning to a random drug test. Philadelphia’s star wideout tweeted out the news one morning after three scores in the first half and one dominating performance after he beat Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
D.J. Moore, Kicker Deliver Panthers Bettors Brutal Beat Vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers looked to have the game in hand, but a few key blunders gave the Atlanta Falcons control of the NFC South. The biggest blunder was made by D.J. Moore who caught a desperation pass from P.J. Walker to tie the game with 12 seconds left in regulation. The wide receiver proceeded to then take his helmet off, which trigged an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Panthers-Falcons Week 8 inactives: D’Onta Foreman ready to rock with Chuba Hubbard out
The Carolina Panthers will face off against the Atlanta Falcons without running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.
Panthers vs. Falcons Notebook: 3 Observations From Atlanta's OT Win
The Atlanta Falcons are sending the fans home happy from Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a 37-34 win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon. The win puts the Falcons in first place in the NFC South with a 4-4 record. The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one game back at 3-5, while the Panthers fell to 2-6 after today's loss.
D’Onta Foreman fantasy owners rejoice amid latest Chuba Hubbard injury update
After sharing the ball in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman is set to be the lead man in Week 8. In their first game after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers have a two-headed backfield. D’Onta Foreman and Chubba Hubbard both played a significant role on the ground.
Look: Refs Missed Huge Penalty In Falcons vs. Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers are playing overtime, but should Atlanta have had the chance to kick a game-winning field goal in overtime?. After Carolina tied the game in miraculous fashion, Atlanta took a shot deep down the field with a couple of seconds remaining. Falcons coaches wanted...
Koo’s OT FG gives Falcons improbable 37-34 win over Panthers
ATLANTA (AP) — D.J. Moore hauled in a last-minute touchdown pass but ripped off his helmet, Carolina’s Eddy Piñeiro missed a pair of potential winning kicks, and the Atlanta Falcons escaped with a victory that was as improbable as their spot in the standings. First place. Younghoe...
Lions score first touchdown since Oct. 2 on first drive vs. Dolphins
The Lions have had trouble scoring touchdowns lately. They hadn’t had one since Oct. 2. The drought was at 19 possessions over the past eight quarters, not including end-of-half surrenders. It took only five plays and 2 minutes and one second for the Lions to score against the Dolphins...
Falcons edge Panthers 37-34 in overtime thriller, Atlanta claims top spot in the NFC South
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 37-34 in an overtime thriller Sunday afternoon to claim the top spot in the NFC South division. The Carolina Panthers tied the game up with seconds left in regulation when quarterback, PJ Walker connected with receiver, DJ Moore for a 62 yard touchdown. Moore would take off his helmet and throw it on the floor, flag would be thrown for "Unsportsmenlike Conduct" a 15 yard penalty. Kicker, Eddie Pinero would be pushed back to the 48 yard line to kick the extra point. Pinero missed wide left.
