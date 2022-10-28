Read full article on original website
Related
CMA Awards 1975: Charlie Rich Gets Drunk & Lights John Denver’s Entertainer Of The Year Card On Fire
The 2022 CMA Awards are coming up in a few weeks, and while in recent years it’s been pretty bland, the history of the show is ripe with awesome stories and iconic moments that helped shape the genre’s image. Like Alan Jackson walking out during a Beyoncé performance, Sturgill Simpson busking outside of Bridgestone Arena, and Mary Chapin Carpenter blasting Dwight Yoakim (we assume) as “as the jackass I’m opening for,” there’s no shortage of awesome moments, but one that […] The post CMA Awards 1975: Charlie Rich Gets Drunk & Lights John Denver’s Entertainer Of The Year Card On Fire first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LaKeith Stanfield Wants Black People To Stop Glorifying The "Dangerous Toxicity" Associated With Gangster Rap
"It’s ok to embrace the realities of life in the harder areas, but let’s think about NOT holding up this behavior in our circles."
Madisynn From "She-Hulk," Charlie From "Twilight," And 16 More Minor Characters With Serious Main Character Energy
I don't care who the villain of The Devil Wears Prada was, but Nigel was definitely the hero.
Comments / 0