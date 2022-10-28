Read full article on original website
‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Canceled At Starz After One Season
EXCLUSIVE: Starz has canceled its freshman drama Becoming Elizabeth, Deadline has confirmed. According to Live+Same Day Nielsen data, the series failed to capture audiences meaningfully; its premiere August 12 was the most-watched episode but only mustered 158,000 total viewers. In the weeks following, episodes continued to lose viewers, with the average L+SD viewership for the season at 136,000. Among the audience it did maintain, most were not within the ad-friendly 18-49 demographic. Becoming Elizabeth averaged a 0.01 demo rating throughout the season, and only two episodes (the premiere and one other) were able to climb to a 0.02. The series created by Anya Reiss followed the early...
LaKeith Stanfield Wants Black People To Stop Glorifying The "Dangerous Toxicity" Associated With Gangster Rap
"It’s ok to embrace the realities of life in the harder areas, but let’s think about NOT holding up this behavior in our circles."
