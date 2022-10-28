EXCLUSIVE: Starz has canceled its freshman drama Becoming Elizabeth, Deadline has confirmed. According to Live+Same Day Nielsen data, the series failed to capture audiences meaningfully; its premiere August 12 was the most-watched episode but only mustered 158,000 total viewers. In the weeks following, episodes continued to lose viewers, with the average L+SD viewership for the season at 136,000. Among the audience it did maintain, most were not within the ad-friendly 18-49 demographic. Becoming Elizabeth averaged a 0.01 demo rating throughout the season, and only two episodes (the premiere and one other) were able to climb to a 0.02. The series created by Anya Reiss followed the early...

