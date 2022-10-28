Your pets are part of your family. But when you’re going through a tough time, and are without a permanent residence, how can you make sure their needs are met? Ashley Temple from Indianapolis Animal Care Services joined Angela in the studio to share more about their new “Safety Net Foster Program.” The new initiative works to keep pets and families together. For more information about Indianapolis Animal Care Services, click here. To apply to be a foster home, click here.

