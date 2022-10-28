The Best 2022 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

We look forward to our favorite celebrities dressing up for our favorite spooky holiday every year. Halloween brings out the creativity in us all, and this year we anticipate the 2022 Celebrity Halloween costumes will reach a new level of awesome.

While we’re only days away from the actual holiday, this weekend will be full of celebrity Halloween costumes as they prepare for the big she-bah on Monday. Kim Kardashian already dressed her children North , Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West as musical icons Aaliyah, Easy E, Sade, and Snoop Dogg. While Niecy Nash and her boo Jessica Betts channeled Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2022 Met Gala .

Our favorite costumes of all time include Beyonce bringing her best Toni Braxton , Ciara and Russell Wilson giving us Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson, Tamron Hall nailing her Cardi B costume, and more. And Kris Jenner is reminiscing on her costume from two years ago, proving they’re also excited for the holiday.

We eagerly anticipate what Halloween heavy hitters Heidi Klum, Ciara, Tamron Hall, Beyonce, and more, have in store for the festivities.

Keep scrolling to see all the 2022 Celebrity Halloween costumes.

1. Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts dressed up like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2022 Met Gala.

2. North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West

Kim Kardashian dressed her children up as musical icons for Halloween. The adorable kids channeled Aaliyah, Sade, Easy E, and Snoop.

3. Hazel E

Reality TV star Hazel E dressed up like Pennywise.

4. Lizzo

Lizzo plays too much dressing up like Chrisean Rock for Halloween with the missing tooth and neck tattoo.

5. Ciara and Sienna As Venus and Serena Williams

Ciara and her daughter Sienna adorably channeled Venus and Serena Williams from their 1990s “Got Milk?” ad.

6. Chloe Bailey as “Storm”

Chloe Bailey turned up the sexy when she went as “Storm” for Halloween.

7. Lori Harvey As Beyoncé

Lori Harvey channeled Beyonce from the “Me, Myself, and I” music video and ate!

8. Latto as The Corpse Bride

Latto shut it down as the Corpse Bride in this sexy look.

9. Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie

Kerry Washington got creative as Lionel Richie.

10. Kelly Rowland as Cat Woman

Kelly Rowland didn’t come to play as Cat Woman.

11. Jordyn Woods as Diana Ross

Jordyn Woods was iconic as Diana Ross.

12. Teyana Taylor’s Daughters As Basquiat & Warhol

Teyana Taylor gave us all the feels when she dressed Junie and Rue as Basquiat and Warhol.

15. Kim Kardashian as Mystique

The Kardashians always go in for Halloween. Kim brought it in the X-Men costume.

16. Diddy as The Joker

Diddy won Halloween with his commitment to his joker costume.

17. Jabari Banks as Michael Jackson in ‘Thriller’

‘Bel-Air’ star Jabari Banks dressed up like Michael Jackson in ‘Thriller.’

18. Tink as ‘Eve’

Tink came through repping for the pitbull in a skirt, Eve.

19. Wendy Ofeso

‘RHOP’ star Wendy Ofeso channeled Janet Jackson and Tupac in ‘Poetic Justice.’

20. Jennifer Hudson as Sister Mary Clarence

Jennifer Hudson hosted her first Halloween special dressed as Sister Mary Clarence.

21. Tamron Hall as Ariel

Tamron Hall took us under the sea with her Ariel costume.

22. Cynthia Bailey

Bravo TV star Cynthia Bailey hinted at her Halloween costume during our IG Live and she delivered in royal style!

23. Chloe Bailey as Lola Bunny

Chloe Bailey served a second Halloween look, dressing up as Lola Bunny.

24. Karrueche as ‘Alien Superstar’

Karrueche is an ‘Alien Superstar.’

25. Monica as Michael Jackson in ‘Thriller’

Monica Denise went all out as Michael Jackson’s werewolf in ‘Thriller.’

26. Toya Johnson and Royal Reign

The Rushings brought the spooky glam as ‘The Adams Family.’

27. Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox kicking ass as Tanya from ‘Mortal Combat.’

28. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty blew up Papa Bear.

29. DJ Envy and Family

DJ Envy and his family went in on their ‘Wizard of Oz’ costumes.

30. Jenelle Monae

Janelle Monae went all out for Halloween as “The Fifth Element’ character Diva Plavalaguna.

31. Skyh Black

Skyh Black and KJ Smith channel ‘Mr & Mr. Smith.’

32. Don Lemon as Whoopi Goldberg

Don Lemon giving us Whoopi Goldberg is the laugh we needed on Halloween.