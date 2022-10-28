ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roebuck, SC

Johnson City Press

Wofford scores last-minute touchdown to win shootout over ETSU

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — On a day when the teams combined for nearly 1,200 yards of offense, Wofford cornerback Amir Annoor intercepted a pass by East Tennessee State quarterback Tyler Riddell to set up a game-winning score in a battle of two teams desperately needing a Southern Conference victory. His...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Radio Ink

Big O Weekends in Greenville

Audacy has announced that Lovely Big O will be part of its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, South Carolina (10AM to 3PM). Lovely Big O, a Greenville native, joins The Block after spending the last eight years on the air at WJMZ-FM in Anderson, SC. “The response...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
GREENVILLE, SC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Carolina woman charged for allegedly practicing medicine without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina has been charged for allegedly practicing medicine without having a license. According to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Alyssa Beth Steele, 37, has been arrested for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse even though she does not have a license. She was allegedly working at seven different nursing and assisted living facilities in Anderson, Greenville and Picken counties.
ANDERSON, SC
lander.edu

Present, Former Students Mix at Lander Homecoming Event

Lander University students belonging to the National Panhellenic Council (NPHC) mingle with older members during a meet and greet, one of numerous Lander homecoming activities. Alumni belonging to NPHC’s Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. returned to campus for their 40th reunion. Those belonging to NPHC’s Phi Beta Sigma fraternity celebrated their 25th.
WBTW News13

1 dead in shooting at South Carolina apartment complex

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person has died this weekend in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one […]
MAULDIN, SC
WBTW News13

3 arrested in fatal shooting at South Carolina bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on Oct. 16, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Root Cause awarded $247,029 Healthy Greenville grant

Root Cause, a health and public services initiative led by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville, Prisma Health-Upstate, and more than 50 community partners, is the recipient of a three-year grant by Healthy Greenville. The $247,029 grant will help Root Cause continue its mission of serving residents...
GREENVILLE, SC
worktruckonline.com

South Carolina Logging Company Adds Kenworth Fleet

In Laurens, South Carolina a family logging operation, Walker and Walker Logging, continues to grow. “Actually, it was better than usual for us,” said Tyler Walker, co-owner of Walker and Walker Logging, along with his dad Robert, his Uncle Billy, and his son Ryan. “We stayed healthy, and our logging and chip business has grown. We didn’t miss a beat. The combination of more demand for wood products and the opportunity to log areas formerly closed due to a lot of rain has kept us busy.”
LAURENS, SC

