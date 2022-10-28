COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina has been charged for allegedly practicing medicine without having a license. According to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Alyssa Beth Steele, 37, has been arrested for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse even though she does not have a license. She was allegedly working at seven different nursing and assisted living facilities in Anderson, Greenville and Picken counties.

ANDERSON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO